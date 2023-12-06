Dry Bulk Market’s Rally is Making Headlines
The shipbroker added that “on 29 November 2023, the daily increase of USD 7,140 in the Baltic 5 Routes Capesize Timecharter Average is the highest daily increase since 2010, with the BCI 5T/C at USD 46,681 /day on Monday 4 December 2023. China continues the thermal coal imports as in November they reached about 29.5 million metric tons, almost 20% more than October’s 24.62 million and just 0.5 million less than May’s 2023 imports. Australia has delivered about 7.3 million metric tones in November, a significant increase from October’s 4.3 million. These are the highest monthly imports since Beijing lifted its informal ban on imports from Australia. As for the Chinese iron ore stocks, these are around 103-105 million metric tones since the mid of October 2023, while in the same period of 2022 there were around 135-140 metric tonnes and 146-150 million in 2021”, Xclusiv said.
Meanwhile, “moving to the wet market, on November 30, Saudi Arabia successfully persuaded several other OPEC+ producers to join its voluntary oil supply cuts. Additionally, the country secured an agreement from Russia to intensify its cuts in the first quarter of 2024. Also, during OPEC meeting, it was affirmed that Brazil is set to join OPEC+ alliance starting January 2024 but not as a full member. This strategic inclusion marks the integration of South America’s largest oil producer into the alliance, thereby enhancing the collective market influence of the group.
Presently, Brazil boasts a crude oil production capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and serves as a significant supplier to China. Notably, due to its predominantly medium-sweet crude output from offshore basins, Brazil is not anticipated to partake in production cuts. Asian refiners exhibited a general lack of concern in response to OPEC and its alliance’s renewed commitment to restricting crude production and exports throughout the early months of 2024. This is largely attributed to the anticipation that major Middle Eastern suppliers will persist in prioritizing their clientele in the Far East, ensuring stable term contractual volumes. The tanker sector is poised to experience a muted impact from the newly imposed OPEC+ production cuts. This is attributed to alternative producers opting to ship barrels over longer distances, thereby maintaining positive prospects for the sector”, the shipbroker concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide