Dry Bulk Newbuilding Activity Picks Up

Despite the recent lull in newbuilding orders over the past few months, the past week proved to be a different story, albeit only slightly. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas said that it was a “quite active week in terms of newbuilding activity in the dry bulk segment, especially in the Ultramax one. Danish Owner Norden extended their commitment with Nacks confirming 2 x options for delivery in Feb and June 2022: price should be in line with the original order of 4 x units which was region $22.8 mln per ship. Allegedly NACKS also firmed an order for other 2 x 61,000 dwt units of same design with Turkish Owners Turgu Aydin for delivery from August 2021, no price emerged for this order. Major Turkish owners Densay selected Xiangyu shipyard to award a contract for 3 x 63,500 dwt Ultramax units sdari design for delivery from end 2021 into Q1 2022: there are not official prices but we believe they order may span around $23.5 mln per ship. No relevant new orders to report in the tanker or gas sector apart HMD receiving a firm commitment from Nisshin for 2 x 50,000 dwt MR2 for delivery end of 2021. We understand the price is somewhere around $36 mln with speculation that the ships may be delivered scrubber fitted”, the shipbroker said.

In a separate note, shipbroker Intermodal said that in the newbuilding market, “sentiment continues to be low in the newbuilding realm as orderbooks across all shipping sectors are at low levels with only a handful of orders surfacing in the past week. This can be attributed to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic combined with the shipping industry’s “divided” view on the commercial and long-term implementation feasibility of ESG in maritime transportation. In addition, shipyards have been struggling to stay afloat financially since the start of the coronavirus outbreak owing to the increased number of newbuilding order cancellations and the travel/work restrictions. Given the prevailing conditions in the tanker market coupled with the current challenging macro-economic fundamentals, an upturn in the newbuilding front appears to be a pipe dream for the rest of 2020. In terms of recently reported deals, Danish owner, Norden, placed an order for two firm Ultramax vessels (61,000 dwt) at NACKS, in China for an undisclosed price and delivery set in 2022”, Intermodal said.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, Banchero Costa said that “in the dry bulk market, during the week, offers were invited on scrubber fitted Capesize Jubilant Exellence 180,000 dwt built in 2013 at Koyo: the vessel seemed to be sold at $24.5 mln. Furthermore, 3 x Supramax units DD Ege, DD Karadenisz and DD Marmara 57,000 dwt built in 2012 at STX were reported sold at $30 mln en bloc. Two weeks ago, Panworld 56,000 dwt built in 2012 by Hyundai Mipo was reported at $10.2 mln. In the Handysize segment more activity was recorded during the week: a Pioneer controlled unit Falcon Bay 38,000 dwt built in 2015 at Yangzhou was sold at $13.5 mln (basis SS/DD due to client of Pola Maritime). One month ago, Cielo di Cartagena 39,000 dwt built in 2015 at Yangfan was done at $13.5 mln. Furthermore, Koznitza 32,000 dwt built in 2010 at Liaoning was sold at $5 mln and Westgate 28,000 dwt built in 2011 at I-S was reported at $6.5 mln. In the tanker market a vintage Suezmax Sonangol Kizomba 157,000 dwt built in 2001 by Daewoo was reported sold at $12.5 mln. Back in April Cap Diamant 160,000 dwt built in 2001 at Hyundai was sold at $21 mln. A sale and lease back deal involved 2 x modern MR tankers GW Fortune and GW Dolphin 55,000 dwt built in 2020 at Chengxi were purchased at $34.7 and $36.6 mln by client of CSSC Shipping and chartered back for 10 years at $8,300/d”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide