Dry Bulk Newbuilding Orders on “Pause” Mode

In what could be seen as a temporary pause or even a reaction to rising newbuilding prices, ship owners have taken a step back from contracting more dry bulk newbuildings. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “a lack of fresh activity was noted in the dry bulk newbuilding market during this past week. However, it will be interesting to witness during the coming weeks if this lack of activity is a temporary pause or as part of the rapid rise in newbuilding prices. The record freight earnings and the current positive outlook though should push for further fresh appetite amongst potential buyers to take shape over the coming months if not weeks. At the same time, the gap between second hand asset prices and newbuilding prices has diminished considerably, which should eventually lead to further focus being placed on the new ordering option by many. On the tanker side of things, it was a fairly active week with a relatively “excessive” ordering of MRs taking place. Despite the disappointing supply and demand dynamics in the market, there are those who seem to have started to regain confidence and a strong positive outlook for the perceived upcoming market rebound. Newbuilding prices have increased here as well as of late, something that will like curb a fair bit of activity moving forward. Finally, the ordering spree in the containership market continues for yet another week, with almost a dozen new units being added to the orderbook”, Allied said.

In a separate note, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “in the dry bulk market, Norwegian owner Himalaya Shipping ordered 8x Newcastlemaxes (abt 208k dwt) from New Times Shipyard, with an option for 4 addtional units. The vessel will be delivered in 2023 and will cost $67 million each. Hudong Zhonghua, a Chinese shipyard, has received an order for two ULCCs of abt 24,000 teu in the container market.

Vessels will be delivered in 2024 at a price of more than $60 million. Furthermore, SITC exercised an option for two additional feeder units of approximately 1,000 teu at Daesun Shipyarto to be delivered in 2024. China United Line has committed to delivering two feeders totaling approximately 2,400 teu to Jiangsu New Yangzijang by the end of 2023. The price will be $60 million en bloc”, the shipbroker noted.

Meanwhile, in a separate note, in the S&P market, Allied commented that “on the dry bulk side, it was another week with a fairly active SnP market, as interest amongst market participants in the sector remains intense. Supramaxes and Handysizes were at the centre of attention for yet another week, nourished by the inspiring freight market and positive outlook. Despite the recent rise of second-hand asset prices, we expected interest to remain vivid and a fair more amount of business to be announced during the summer. On the tanker side, it was a quiet week, with very few transactions taking place on the backdrop of yet another disappointing week in terms of freight earnings. The current oversupply concerns and the lack of confidence amongst many have further trimmed overall interest during this past week. However, second-hand asset prices seem to still be holding and even showing some signs of further gains as many buyers and sellers alike look more keenly towards a widely anticipated strong market recovery during 2H21”.

Banchero Costa added that “two Capesizes have been sold during the past week “Cape Legacy” abt 180k blt 2011 Daehan (BWTS fitted) reported at $33 million and “King Sail” abt 177k blt 2002 Mitsui Chiba (SS/DD due 03/2022) reported at $12 million basis SS/DD due in March 2022. The Kamsarmax market is very hot, m/v “Cecilia B” abt 82k blt 2012 Tsuneishi (BWTS and scrubber fitted) has achieved a very firm $23.5 million from Greek buyers Safety Bulkers after a fierce competition.

In the segment of Supramax, after offers were invited last week on “Amami K” abt 58k blt 2012 Tsuneishi (BWTS and scrubber fitted) vessel was finally committed at $19.6 million Handy bulker “Spring Scenery” abt 34k blt 2013 Jiangsu (SS/ DD due to 04/2023) have found buyers also in Greece at 14.6$ million. A smaller “Capri Queen” abt 32k 2009 Hakodate was sold at $11.5 million, and further smaller “CS Caroline” abt 30k blt 2010 Tsuji at $11.25 million to Taylor Maritime and to undisclosed Middle Eastern buyers respectively. On the tanker side, VLCC “Jupiter” abt 306 k blt 2000 Daewoo has been sold to Chinese buyers at $27 million. MR2 FS Sincerity abt 48k blt 2009 Iwagi was reported sold at $14 million”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide