Dry Bulk Orderbook Almost Half than What it Was Back in 2016

With the world trade expected to heavily contract this year, it’s no surprise that the dry bulk orderbook has diminished quite heavily. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “it is undoubtedly a period in which investment sentiment across the whole spectrum of economic activity has been severely hit. A global recession for 2020 is now a certainty, with the only question and debate being as to its scale. At this point and in line with all this, global trade has posted a massive decline this year, with estimates from the WTO pointing to an annual drop of between 13% and 32%”.

According to Allied’s Research Analyst, Mr. Yiannis Vamvakas, “given these dire circumstances it is of little surprise that newbuilding appetite for dry bulkers has hit rock bottom, with the number of new contracts this year having slumped to the second lowest figure on record for the past decade. Newbuilding activity plays a key role in describing future market expectations and thus it has always been insightful to examine its trends and patterns deeper. Nowadays, interest for new orders has been limited, given the lack of confidence in the market. Putting down the numbers, as at 1st September 2020, the total dry bulk orderbook comprises of 614 vessels. This number is much lower than the respective figures for September 2019 (870 units), 2018 (863 units), 2017 (664 units) as well as 2016 (1043 units)”

Vamvakas said that “this drop is vastly justified by the demand and supply balance that has been shaped by the pandemic, but has also been in the making for some time prior to this. During the period Jan – Aug 2020, 67 units were ordered, compared to 98 placed during the same period in 2019, 141 units in 2018 and 72 units 2017. However, is the longer-term outlook for this sector in line with this decreasing trend noted in in the year so far in terms of newbuilding orders? To answer this question, we could further scrutinize the potential future demand and supply fundamentals for this sector. Beginning with the demand fundamentals, it is important to state that the majority of forecasting models available are pointing to a significant rebound in global trade from next year onwards. However, given where we are today, it is likely that this rebound will just return things to pre-pandemic levels”, Allied’s analyst said.

“On the other hand, it may well signal the beginning of a longer-term rising pattern for global trade. The average growth in total merchandise trade from 2010 to 2019 stands at 2.8%, on par with what we have seen for the average annual fleet capacity growth over the past 5 years. This shows that the two sides of this precarious balance are in a close “confrontation”. Here it is interesting to disclose another two crucial, though highly controversial points. The current orderbook to fleet ratio is at around 5.7%, its lowest point for the past decade, while the overage fleet (vessels above 20 years of age) to tal fleet ratio is currently at 9.3%”, he said.

“Finally, it is worth mentioning that the FFA market right now is pointing to a backwardation, with future BDI levels presently being below what we are seeing in the spot market. At the same time the costbenefit analysis of placing a newbuilding order is heavily depending on its price (though technical aspects also play a major role). Current newbuilding prices are at historical lows, yet when stacked up against the current second-hand prices, the investment opportunity “glimmer” quickly fades away. All in all, it is fair to note that the newbuilding market has been considered for some time now as a threat to the shipping market balance and a significantly risky investment decision. It will be interesting to see if this belief starts to shift, possibly leading to a ramp up in new orders during the final quarter of the year, or if the current slump will continue, with shipbuilders shifting their hopes on a rebound to be noted in 2021”, Vamvakas concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide