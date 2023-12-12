Dry Bulk Rates Could Remain Higher for Longer

The dry bulk market could remain in higher ground for longer, despite the recent rate correction. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Intermodal said that “over recent weeks, there has been a significant increase in earnings for dry bulk cargo transport across all sectors, with particular attention on Capesize earnings, which have exceeded $50,000 per day. Meanwhile, Panamax earnings, for the smaller-sized vessels, have hit an all-time high in 2023. More specifically, the P5TC index tracking average Panamax earnings now stands at $21,067 per day, up 63% since the beginning of the year. While the new highs that come close to the seasonal levels of 2021 signify another durable and profitable year for dry bulk, they appear to deviate somewhat from the seasonality patterns we have witnessed over the past five years. Historically, rates have remained strong in the first and third quarters of the year. However, this year’s earnings seem slightly out of sync with the seasonal trends, resulting from various developments”.

Accordingo to Intermodal’s Mr. Fotis Kanatas, Research Analyst, “one factor contributing to the rise, is the limitations being implemented on the Panama Canal. The limitations were announced in late October and will take effect in their final form in February 2024. Specifically, the Panama Canal Authority will gradually decrease daily transits until February, when only 18 vessels per day will be permitted, as an attempt to address low water levels. The congestion triggered has already affected bulkers, with the number of daily transits sitting at a 2023 low, indicating that owners have already started using alternatives. Consequently, cargo vessels facilitating the trade of agricultural products between the US Gulf or the ECSA and Asia are affected and forced to travel through the Suez Canal or the Cape of Good Hope. This leads to a surge in tonne miles and an uptick in earnings”.

“Taking a look at the volumes of the trade, it is clear that the agricultural flows (corn, soybean, wheat and sugar) stand strong, and their trade has grown steadily during the last five years, with 2022 and 2023 being particularly strong. The main driver as the data suggests is imports from China, for all agricultural products, being by far the biggest importer, while the biggest exporter is Brazil, with the vast majority being soybean and corn, followed by Argentina and the United States. For instance, November was the strongest month in 5 years in terms of Chinese grain imports and also falls outside the traditional seasonal pattern. , as they imported a total of 13,544kt Freight rates underpin the story, with P7, tracking shipments from the USG to Qingdao, leaping 35% while P8, tracking shipments from Brazil to China, has surged almost 30% year-to-date”, Kanatas added.

Meanwhile, “another factor that also supported freight rates in the region is congestion in the biggest export ports of Brazil. This development came after Brazil had record production of soybean, corn and sugar, combined with historical low soybean production in Argentina, owned to draught in the country, which in turn, put more pressure in Brazil and therefore its ports to handle most of the trade, resulting in higher congestion which intensified after summer and peaked in October”.

Intermodal’s analyst concluded that “mid-size bulk carriers have experienced a volatile 2023 so far and the last few weeks have undoubtedly been extremely good for shipowners. Should the long congestion in the ECSA export ports continue and the Panama situation not be resolved, rates could remain elevated as demand for tonnage to export the bumper harvests is expected to remain strong”.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide