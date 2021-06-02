Dry Bulk Second Hand Tonnage in High Demand

Ship owners’ interest has shifted towards the S&P market during the past few days. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “on the dry bulk side, the positive momentum continues to push forward with several transactions taking place for yet another week. Despite the recent correction in freight earnings, buyers’ sentiment remains strong as the market outlook is still holding positive. Kamsarmax and Ultramax units were the main focus this past week, while some transactions were also noted in some of the other size segments as well. The recent trend is expected to hold over the coming weeks with robust interest from the side of buyers, potentially pushing asset prices even higher. On the tanker side, it was a week with minimal action. The persisting disappointment in freight earnings and the current asset price levels being seen have caused some slight slowdown in SnP activity as of late. We do not expect this pattern to hold for long however, as there is still a fair amount of optimism around as to what we may see unfold over the remainder of the year in the freight market

In a separate note this week, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “in the dry market, a Post-Panamax Marlene D Amato abt 93k blt 2012 Jiangsu New Yangzi has been sold at $16 million. Back in March, Bottiglieri Giorgio Avino abt 93k blt 2011 Jiangsu New Yangzi was reported at $13.5 million. After offers were invited last week, a Japanese controlled Kamsarmax Rich Future abt 82k blt 2013 Tsuneishi Zhoushan (BWTS fitted Tier II) was finally committed at $22 million.

In the past weeks, Tangerine Island abt 82k blt 2012 Tsuneishi was finalized at $21 million. Eagle Bulk was reported to have purchased two modern Ultramaxes Nautical Hilary and Nautical Loredana abt 63k blt 2015 Jiangsu Hantong at $22 million each in an en bloc deal. Last week Nord Hudson abt 61k blt 2014 NACKS has been sold at $21 million. Offers were invited last week on Star Eracle abt 58k blt 2012 Yangzhou (Tier II), it was rumoured Owners received many interests and seems trading in excess of $15 million. In the handy segment, 4 x Handysizes Asia Pearl I/II-VII-VIII abt 34k blt 2010/2009 Nantong (BWTS fitted, Tier I) were bought by Turkish buyers en bloc at $39 million. Another handy Akson Sara abt 32k blt 2010 Jiangsu Zhenjiang (SS due 2025 BWTS fitted) has been privately committed at high $9 million, vessel was purchased in October by Owners at $5.2 million. In the tanker market, two Korean controlled MRs Dl Cosmos and Dl Rose abt 50k blt 2007 SPP (SS/DD due 2022) were sold to German Buyers at $10.4 million per vessel. One month ago, Seto Express abt 48k blt 2007 Iwagi was reported at $10 million. Furthermore, Salaminia abt 47k blt 2007 Onomichi was committed by Greek Buyers at $9.5 million”, the shipbroker said.

Meanwhile, things appear to quieten down in the newbuilding market. Banchero Costa said that in dry bulk, “the main interest this week was on larger bulk carriers. Chinese Maritime Transport has placed an order with Qingdao Beihai for 2 x 210,000 dwt bulkers for delivery in June and September 2023 at a price of $58.5 million. Anglo-American group, UK, has added four more (options) Capesize bulkers at SWS, China for $60 million each. Deliveries are scheduled for the first half of 2022.

In tankers, Finnish Owner Lundqvist, a longstanding Sumitomo client, has exercised another option for one more crude oil tanker Aframax (fourth) for delivery in August 2022. The price has not been disclosed. STX Marine Services has placed two more MR2 tankers abt 50,000 dwt with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for delivery by the end of 2022 at a cost of $36.4 million each. Wuhu Shipyard has received a single order for an asphalt carrier of abt 12,000 dwt, but given the delivery date of early 2022, we believe this is an old order. The price is $40 million”, said the shipbroker.

Allied added that “a quiet week for the dry bulk newbuilding market, with minimal activity and lack of fresh enquiries. The increased contracting volume during the previous months and the current freight earnings correction noted seem to that have temporarily curbed at least for now. The current price ratio between newbuilding and second-hand asset prices has seemingly shifted more of the focus over on to the latter. However, earnings are still at attractive levels and sentiment is still robust and thus the expectation is for a fresh series of new orders to emerge over the coming weeks. In the tanker market, the discouraging freight earnings are still dominating sentiment and as such undoubtedly affecting buyers’ interest. However, some minimal activity was noted this past week. The current blend of market outlook, freight earnings and asset prices do not leave much room for any over optimistic scenarios with regards to new ordering activity for the short-term at least. Finally, it is worth mentioning that the booming activity that is witnessed this year so far in the containership market continues to hold with several interesting contracts being reported last week as well”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide