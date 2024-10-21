Dry Bulk Shipping: Capesize Market Softened Last Week

Capesize

This week began with optimism, particularly in the Pacific, which saw early strength, buoyed by improved demand from miners and fresh coal cargoes. However, the momentum quickly reversed as the week progressed, and by midweek, market sentiment was bleak. The C5 route rates dropped from $10.25 to end the week at $8.965. The South Brazil and West Africa to China routes similarly softened, with a widening gap between bids and offers and C3 rates correcting downward from the low $25s to $22.1 by weeks end. The North Atlantic felt mixed throughout with some transatlantic activity, but overall softening with fronthaul rates dropping substantially from $48,206 to $41,094. Overall, the BCI 5TC had lost $4,997 over the week, closing at $18,875, reflecting the accelerating market decline.

Panamax

A lethargic week for the Panamax market saw a brief rally in trans-Atlantic activity towards the end, but otherwise, there was minimal action on fronthaul trips from both the South and North, leading to a slow drift in rates. An 82,000-dwt delivery Continent secured $18,000 for a trip via the US East Coast redelivery India with coal, but activity was otherwise muted. The Pacific market also remained sluggish, with disappointing demand out of NoPac and Australia failing to support rates. Over the course of the week, numbers for longer runs drifted lower, as seen when an 82,000-dwt delivery China fixed at $11,400 for an EC Australian round trip on Friday, down from $14,000 for the same run and vessel type on Tuesday. This illustrates the gradual decline in rates. With limited support from the FFA market, period activity was unsurprisingly restricted, though there were reports of a 76,000-dwt delivery China fixing at $14,200 for one-year employment.

Ultramax/Supramax

Two sides of a coin this week for the sector as the Atlantic generally saw upward momentum whilst the Asian arena lost ground. The high point from the Atlantic remained the US Gulf which saw stronger numbers being achieved predominately for trans-Atlantic runs, although fronthaul gained a little. An Ultramax was heard fixed for a trip to the East Mediterranean in the mid $26,000s and for fronthaul runs a 63,000-dwt fixed around $24,000. The South Atlantic remained finely balanced, although there seemed to be a bit of demand from North Coast South America, a 63,000 fixing a trip from North Brazil to the Mediterranean at $21,000. By contrast, the Pacific lacked fresh impetus and tonnage availability grow. A 56,000-dwt fixing delivery Vietnam for a round voyage via Indonesia at $14,000. Also, a 63,000-dwt open Indonesia fixed a trip via Australia redelivery Arabian Gulf at $18,000. Demand remained from the Indian, with Ultramax sizes seeing $20,000 plus $200,000 ballast bonus for trip from South Africa to India.

Handysize

Generally, the market has seen a mixed performance this week. In the Continent and Mediterranean, limited information emerged and rates remained generally stable around recent levels. A 37,000-dwt open in Skikda was fixed for a trip to North France with clinker at $12,000. In contrast, the South Atlantic and U.S. Gulf markets showed strong fundamentals and positive sentiment driven by robust demand for October dates and tight tonnage availability. A 37,000-dwt open in Praia Mole secured a trip to the Caribbean, intention Rio Haina at $16,000. Additionally, a 36,000-dwt was fixed for a trip from SWP to NCSA at $13,500. In Asia, the market showed signs of softening, however sentiment remains optimistic supported by healthy cargo volumes and a decent clearing of prompt vessels. A 37,000-dwt vessel was fixed for delivery from Hong Kong (12-15 Oct) for a trip via Vietnam to Singapore with cement at $12,750. On the period side, a 32,000-dwt vessel open in Chittagong was fixed for 4 to 6 months at $12,850.

Source: Baltic Exchange