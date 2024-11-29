Dry Bulk Shipping: Second Hand Prices Reach Year-to-date Highs
“Nevertheless the outlook for second-hand dry bulk prices has shifted, as dry bulk market rates – excluding Capesizes – have dropped considerably over the past three and a half months. The Kamsarmax 5 TC Average closed the week at USD 9,951/day, almost 35% down compared to 2nd August 2024. A similar trend has been observed in the Ultramax 11 TC Average which currently pays USD 12,470/day, down by 26% compared to early August 2024, while the Handysize 7 TC Average has lost around 12% during the same period and closed the week at USD 12,079/day. The Capesize 5 TC Average, characterized by its volatile nature, is currently paying USD 21,778/day, up 13% from early August 2024 levels. (Reversing a decline from USD 14,811/day in late October 2024)”, the shipbroker said.
According to Xclusiv, “the weakening of time charter rates has led to a correction in second-hand prices, especially for 5-year-old and 10-year-old Kamsarmax, Ultramax, and Handysize, which has seen prices decline by 5% to 17%. More specifically, Kamsarmax prices have been hit the hardest, with a 13% decline for 5-year-old vessels and a 17% decline for 10-year-old vessels from their Q3 peak. Handysize prices have decreased by 8% for 5-year-old vessels and 10% for 10-year-old vessels. Meanwhile, Ultramax prices have softened by 5% for 5-year-old vessels and 13% for 10-year-old vessels since their Q3 peak. The Capesize segment, while volatile, has shown resilience compared to other segments, with 5 and 10-year-old prices remaining stable from their Q3 peak.
This week, we saw an abundance of vessels hitting the sales market. The Capesize and Ultramax/Supramax sectors were quite active, with 6 vessels in these categories coming for sale. The week likewise saw many vessels changing hands, across numerous sectors, as buyers look to invest at discounted levels”, the shipbroker concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide