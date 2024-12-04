Dry Bulkers in High Demand

There was a number of second hand deals in the S&P market last week, particularly in the dry bulk market. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Xclusiv said that it was “another active week on the dry S&P market, with significant activity observed in the Capesize and Handysize sectors. The Scrubber fitted “K. Confidence” – 181K/2013 Sasebo was sold for USD 34.5 mills to clients of Chinaland, while the one-year older Scrubber fitted “K. Victory” – 182K/2012 Sasebo found new owners for USD 33.5 mills. Greek buyers acquired the “Cape Dream” – 179K/2011 HHI for USD 28 mills, while the 3-year-older “Otsl Artemis” – 178K/2008 Shanghai Jiangnan was also sold to Greek buyers for USD 24.5 mills. On the Kamsarmax sector, the “Hellenic C” – 82K/2014 Jiangsu Eastern was sold for USD 21 mills to European buyers. The Supramax “Lista” – 56K/2011 IHI was sold for mid USD 16 mills to clients of VOSCO. The OHBS Handysize “Global Aglaia” – 33K/2016 Shin Kurushima was sold for mid/high USD 19 mills to Japanese buyers. The “Uni Challenge” – 29K/2012 Yangzhou Nakanishi and the “Victoria Harbour” – 29K/2011 build were sold enbloc for USD 21.5 mills. Clients of Zhejiang Gaoxin Shipping acquired the “Li Da Sheng” – 35K/2010 Yangzhou Ryuwa for USD 8.3 mills. The “Four Nabucco” – 34K/2010 SPP found new home for USD 11.8 mills, while the 2-year-older OHBS “Aegean Spire” – 33K/2008 Shin Kochi changed hands for USD 11.8 mills”.

Meanwhile, in the wet market, Xclusiv added that “tanker S&P activity was subdued this week, with only 2 sales taking place. The scrubber fitted VLCC “Maran Aries”- 321K/2006 Daewoo was sold for USD 45 mills to Chinese buyers, while the Suezmax “Evagoras”- 165K/2003 Hyundai Samho changed hands for USD 25 mills basis prompt delivery”.

In a separate note, shipbroker Banchero Costa noted that it was a “soft week in the second hand market, with few sales reported for dry bulkers, mainly in the Supra segment. For Newcastlemax the AMBER HORIZON 207,000 dwt 2010 Universal was sold at $33 mln. The Japanese Supramax ATLANTICA SUN 55,000 dwt 2009 Mitsui was reported sold to undisclosed Buyers in excess of $15 mln, as comparison the AURORA SB 56,000 dwt 2009 Mitsui was sold last week to Indonesian buyers around $16 mln. Chinese buyers bought the Chinese built PIESCES FIRST 93,000 dwt 2010 Jiangsu (BTWS fitted) at $12.8 mln. The modern Ultramax MH OLSO 63,000 dwt 2023 NewDayang was reported sold at $32.5 mln. Tanker activity was stronger compared to dry. 2 x VLCC changed hands, the XIDI 306,352 DWT 2004 built and the TRICIA II 281,050 DWT 2000 Mitsubishi built, bought by Asian and Chines buyers for $30 mln and $20.90 mln respectively. The Aframax SOFIA II 105,400 DWT built 2008 Sumitomo was sold for $32 mln. In the chemical tanker sector two Portuguese vessels were sold to undisclosed buyers: KIISLA 14,750 DWT 2004 Viana Do Castelo, SUULA 14,665 DWT 2005 Viana Do Castelo sold en bloc for $12 mln”.

Meanwhlie, in the newbuilding market, Banchero Costa said that “in the container sector TMS group ordered 4 x 7,900 teu carriers at S Korean HJSC Yeongdo yard. The price of each vessel was reported around $108 mln, deliveries are expected to start in Dec 2027 and conclude by June 2029. The Greek owner Navios Shipmanagement exercised an option at the same yard for 2 x 7,900 teu carriers, deliveries are set in Sept 2026 and in Dec 2027, Navios now has 4 units on order that the yard. In the gas segment, Navigator Gas Denmark exercised an option for 2 x additional 48,500 cbm LPG/ethylene carriers, increasing its total order at Jiangnan Shipyard to 4 vessels. The vessels, priced at $102.9 mln each, will feature dual fuel propulsion. Deliveries expected in March 2027. It was a slow week in the dry segment, where the Greek company Eurodry ordered 2 x 64,000 dwt Ultramax vessels at Nantong Xiangyu. The vessels were priced $35.9 mln each and are are scheduled for delivery in mid-2027. Vertom Scheepvaart returned to India, placing an order at Chowgule Shipbuilding for 4 x 10,700 dwt tween decker vessels with diesel hybrid propulsion. Designed to carry a mix of dry cargo and breakbulk/project cargo, these vessels will be deployed on the Europe Caribbean line and are scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028. The order follows the one placed by the Dutch owner earlier this year at Chowgule for 12 x 5,600 dwt diesel electric cargo ships. In the tanker segment, New Times Shipyard secured an order from Zodiac Maritime for 2 x 115,000 dwt dual fuel LR2s, deliveries are set for June 2027”.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide