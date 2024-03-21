Dry Bulkers Remain in High Demand Among Shipowners

Dry bulk carriers remain in high demand among shipowners. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa, said that there were some interesting deals in the dry bulk secotr, concluded in the newbuilding sector last week. According to the shipbroker, “China’s Xiamen Financial Leasing was reported having placed its first newbuilding order ever booking 8 x 64,000 dwt Ultramax at Nantong Xiangyu for a price of $34.5 mln each; vessel will be methanol ready and deliveries are reportedly spread between 2025 and 2028. On smaller sizes, German owner dShip Carriers booked 4 + 2 x 15,000 dwt MPP with heavy lift cranes at China Merchants Jinling, to be delivered in 2025. The tanker market kept strong. Starting from VLCCs, Ray Car Carriers placed an order at Hyundai Samho for 4 x VLCC. The Israel-based company will pay a record price of $130 mln per vessel. Vessels will be delivered throughout 2027. This order represents the company’s second NB project of the year, after booking 2 car carriers at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, scheduled for delivery by May 2028. Aframax/LR2 remained a popular choice: Chandris added 2 x Aframax at Guangzhou Shipyard for delivery in 2026 and 2027, while Union Maritime ordered 2 x LR2s (fitted with three WindWings sails) at SWS for delivery in June 2025. Prices remained undisclosed so far. In the chemical sector, Pioneer Tanker made his debut placing an order for 8 x 18,500 dwt (IMO 2/3) chemical tankers at Fujian Southeast Shipyard. The deal might be from the end of last year, but remained undisclosed so far. The Singaporebased company will pay $32.9 mln per vessel with deliveries expected in 2026”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P Market this week, Banchero Costa said that “the Japanese controlled Capesize Orange Tiara 181,000 dwt built 2012 Koyo was committed in excess of $35 mln basis forward delivery. After offers were invited last week the Key Guardian 83,000 dwt built 2011 Sanoyas (SS/DD 2026) was sold at $23.7 mln to C. of Itiro Corp. Back in January the Magic Venus 82,000 dwt built 2010 by the same yard was done at $17.5 mln.

The Japanese Supramax Queen Busan 55,000 dwt built 2010 Kawasaki (ss/dd Jan2025) was sold in the high $17s mln, a few weeks ago the Konrad Schulte 56,000 dwt built 2010 Mitsui was reported at low $16s mln. In the tanker market Chinese buyers were reported to be behind purchase of Glenda Melanie 47,000 dwt built 2010 HMD at $27.4 mln”, the shipbroker concluded.

In a separate report this week, shipbroker Xclusiv said that “Capesize and Supramax vessels had the lion’s share in this week’s SnP transactions with 11 sales in total. Pan Ocean made an impressive transaction, acquiring three scrubber-fitted Newcastlemaxes all built in SWS: the “Atlantic Tiger” – 209k/2020, the “Atlantic Lion”- 209k/2020, and the “Atlantic Dragon”- 209k/2020 for USD 71 mills each. Chinese buyers through an enbloc transaction bought for USD 47 mills in total two scrubber fitted capesizes the “Genco Claudius” – 169k/2010 Sungdong and the “Genco Maximus” – 169k/2009 Sungdong. Kamsarmax “Key Guardian” – 83k/2011 Sanoyas was sold to clients of Itiro for USD 23.7 mills while the “Maria G.O.” – 87k 2011 Hudong Zhonghua was sold for USD 17 mills. In the Panamax size, the Ice classed 1C “Xi Long 18” – 79k/2013 Jiangsu Eastern was acquired by Chinese for USD mid 17 mills and the “Sterling Tora” – 79k/2010 Jinhai Heavy was sold for USD 14.25 mills. Supramax “Thetis” – 58k/2013 Zhejiang was sold for USD 17.5 mills, the “Hony World” 57k/2012 Xiamen was sold for USD high 14 mills while the Hyundai Vianshin Ice Class 1A duo “Arkadia” 56k/2012 and “Kumpula” – 56k/2012 were sold enbloc to HGF Denizcilik for USD 37.1 mills. Finally, the handysize “Condor Hamburg” 31k/2012 Fujian was sold for mid/high USD 11 mills, while the “BBC Pluto” 37k/2010 Tianjin Xingang was sold to Turkish buyers for USD 11.6 mills”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide