Drydocks World begins work on KANFA AS Module M10 for Energean

Drydocks World, a DP World Company, has begun the construction of a new topside oil production module for KANFA, an independent process design and engineering company which will be deployed at the Karish field in the eastern Mediterranean.

The steel cutting ceremony for the KANFA AS Module M10, an oil separation train, marks the first collaboration between Drydocks World and KANFA AS.

Drydocks World scope includes the procurement of bulk materials (structure, Piping, electrical & instrumentation), fabrication, surface treatment including PFP application, mechanical completion, load out and sea fastening for module M10.

Following completion, the topside module will be transported to the Karish field for integration onto a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for Mediterranean-focused exploration and production company, Energean.

Energean will transport, lift and install the module onto the Energean Power FPSO.

Capt. Rado Antolovic PhD, CEO of Drydocks World said: “At Drydocks World we have extensive experience in marine vessel construction, allowing us to ensure the delivery of the highest quality product within set timelines. This collaboration with KANFA AS is a testament to our proven technical capabilities and track record. Our experience with FPSO vessels is well recognised and we look forward to delivering what I am sure is the first of many successful collaborations with KANFA AS.”

Vegard Solheim, Project Director, KANFA AS said: “It is a great pleasure and an honour, to be here at Dubai Drydocks to mark the steel cutting of our newbuild Module M10 for the Karish project. KANFA will supply a second, 700 tonne oil train for the Energean Power FPSO. The addition of a new module will increase the FPSO’s liquid productivity.”

Source: DP World