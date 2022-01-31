DRYNET in Greece via Oriani

Oriani is proud to announce the representation of DRYNET in Greece, the established Maritime Communications and Consulting Services expert.

DRYNET and Oriani share the vision of a Digital Transformation of the shipping industry, based on providing the utmost business value of innovative technology solutions in combination with the highest customer service commitment.

DRYNET, utilizing its many years of experience and successful track record, brought to the market the ultimate 4G/LTE maritime connectivity solution.

Oriani’s team of experienced maritime professionals is the compass in the maritime digitalization journey and as the industry’s digital transformation accelerates, the potential Oriani brings to its customers is growing at a geometric rate.

Holger Ritter, Managing Partner of DRYNET stated “It is a unique opportunity for us to assist shipping companies in Greece to utilize the full potential of technology with reliable and cost effective connectivity. Oriani is a game-changer in the field of maritime digital transformation in Greece and will be our valuable partner in this exciting journey.”

Philip Uhrskov Nielsen, co-founder of Oriani, stressed that “It is an honor and a pleasure to team up with a key player in Maritime Communications. With more than 15 years of experience and a team of professionals of the highest level, DRYNET will further strengthen our ability to provide state-of-the-art services to the shipping Industry in the EMEA region, focusing on advanced Digital Software Solutions.”

Source: Oriani