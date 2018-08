DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) (“DryShips” or the “Company”), a diversified owner and operator of ocean going cargo vessels, announced that it has entered into an agreement with an unaffiliated buyer for the sale of one of its 2001-built Panamax drybulk carrier. The vessel is scheduled for delivery to its buyer no later than the end of this month.

The Company expects to realize a gain on vessels sales compared to the book value of this asset.



Source: DryShips Inc