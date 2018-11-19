DryShips Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DryShips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, November 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DryShips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

The company had a trading volume of 668,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,887. DryShips has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 10.14 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market cap of $554.15 million, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DryShips during the second quarter worth about $646,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of DryShips during the third quarter worth about $591,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DryShips by 123.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 76,884 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DryShips during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of DryShips during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source: MarketBeat