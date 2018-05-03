DS NORDEN: Profitability Maintained in Dry Bulk and Tanker Divisions

”The Dry Operator business unit continued to deliver a profitable performance in a first quarter market characterised by seasonal weakening. In addition to profit taking in regional markets, Dry Operator invested in positioning of vessels into the Atlantic, which we will benefit from in the second quarter. The Tanker business once again outperformed the market generating a break-even result, and NORDEN maintains the full-year expectations despite increased uncertainty for demand growth due to rising global trade tensions. With low fleet growth and agile business units, NORDEN is well positioned to make the most of the markets regardless of this.”

Key figures and ratios for NORDEN

Comments on the development of NORDEN for the period 1 January – 31 March 2018

First quarter results

In the first quarter of 2018, NORDEN realized an Adjusted result for the period of USD 9 million (Q1 2017: USD 1 million) in a dry cargo market which continued its gradual improvement and in an unusually weak tanker winter market. The result is positively impacted by utilisation of provisions for onerous time charter contracts of USD 10 million, which is much lower than the USD 22 million in Q1 2017. The result corresponds to an EBIT of USD 18 million (USD 0 million) which includes USD 9 million from vessel sales.

Compared to Q1 2017 the overall activity level increased by 30% to 28,800 vessel days. Group Contribution margin improved to USD 32 million (USD 21 million). Overhead and administrative costs for the Group increased by USD 4 million as a result of a higher activity level and a declining USD/DKK exchange rate.

Share of profit from joint ventures increased to USD 3 million (USD 1 million) as a result of the improving dry cargo market.

The Group realised a negative cash flow from operating activities of USD 26 million for the first quarter of 2018 due to payments related to the early termination and redelivery of Post Panamax vessels.

The equity of the Group has improved with USD 15 million within the first quarter of 2018 which primarily relates to the profit for the period.

Financial position

At the end of the quarter, NORDEN’s cash and securities amounted to USD 203 million. To this should be added NORDEN’s share of cash in joint ventures of USD 10 million and undrawn credit facilities which totalled USD 192 million. In comparison, outstanding payments in connection with newbuildings and secondhand purchases constitute USD 125 million and are due for payment in the period 2018-2020. Future payments to NORDEN for vessel sales amount to USD 12 million.

NORDEN’s net commitments, calculated as total bank debt, T/C commitments and outstanding payments on newbuildings less cash and future earnings from coverage, increased by USD 26 million (4%) during the quarter to USD 784 million. The increase in net commitments is attributed to an expansion in both the Tanker and Dry Cargo T/C portfolio.

Change in the Board of Directors

As of 5 April 2018, Hans Feringa has left the Board of Directors to avoid conflict of interes after the company where he serves as CEO announced the acquisition of a company that is a potential competitor to NORDEN’s tanker business. At the Annual General Meeting 12 April 2018, Arvid Grundekjøn did not seek reelection and consequently left the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors has initiated a search for suitable candidates.

Impairment assessment NORDEN has carried out a routine assessment of indicators of impairment.

Management has concluded that no impairment test had to be performed for the cash generating units, Dry Cargo nor Tankers. It is Management’s assessment, that at end of the first quarter 2018 there is no need for impairment of vessels, prepayments on vessels and newbuildings or reversal of previous impairment, and that there is no need for further provisions for onerous time charter contracts or reversal hereof.

Selected segment figures

Positive result and investment in positioning voyages

Results for the first quarter of 2018

In the first quarter of 2018, the Dry Operator generated a Contribution margin of USD 13 million, which resulted in an Adjusted result of USD 3 million for the period.

During the quarter, Dry Operator generated profit in regional markets while investing in positioning of vessels into a stronger seasonal second quarter market in the Atlantic. The positioning voyages were conducted towards the end of the first quarter and will generate profit in the second quarter of 2018.

Other operating income which mainly consists of pool management fees declined to USD 1 million as a result of NORDEN’s previous decision to terminate the pool activities in Dry Operator. The lack of this income going forward is expected to be more than offset by Dry Operator’s ability to generate a positive margin on its own activities.

New office and increased activity During the quarter, a new NORDEN office in Vancouver was opened and got off to a good start. The increase in the activity continued with a total of 24,442 vessels days – equivalent to an average fleet size of 272 vessels – handled by the Dry Operator in the first quarter. This is an increase in the number of vessel days by 5% compared to the average of second half of 2017.

Average earnings per vessel day

Since the establishment of the Dry Operator at mid-year 2017, the business unit has generated a Contribution margin of USD 40 million and an Adjusted result of USD 15 million. The average Contribution margin per vessel day has been USD 557 per day, while the margin after inclusion of all costs has been USD 210 per day. The margin is generated among others through continuous logistical optimisation oftrading patterns and increased number of clip deals where voyages are performed on third party vessels with a minimum of market risk.

Outlook

Looking forward to the second quarter of 2018, the result of the Dry Operator is expected to be higher than in the first quarter of 2018 as the positive effect of the positioning of vessels into the Atlantic is realised through securing fronthaul voyages. The overall activity levels in the Dry Operator are expected to increase slightly from the levels in the first quarter.

Focus continues to be on both improving the profitability of each vessel day handled by the Dry Operator as well as positioning the organisation for further growth.

Optimising the position

Results for the first quarter of 2018

In the first quarter, NORDEN realised an Adjusted result for the period of USD 5 million. This corresponds to an EBIT of USD 14 million including USD 9 million from vessel sales.

Dry Cargo market

The Dry Cargo market in the first quarter of 2018 developed as expected with rates going through the usual seasonal developments although at levels higher than in 2017. The average Baltic earnings for Supramax vessels were 1,863 USD/day higher than in Q1 2017 and Panamax rates were 2,553 USD/day higher. The improvements were driven by stronger global economic activity combined with lower fleet growth.

For the rest of 2018, low fleet growth should enable gradual improvements in rates compared to last year, despite expected lower growth rates in Chinese imports.

However, the uncertainty for demand growth has grown in recent months with increased risk of a trade war. While, the currently

published tariffs from both the USA and China are not considered as highly detrimental for dry cargo volumes, there could be an overall negative influence on] global activity levels because of increased uncertainty. This uncertainty may also have been a contributing factor to the drop in ordering activity.

Dry Owner fleet and activity

During the first quarter, NORDEN continued to optimise the position of Dry Owner, concentrating its ownership on Panamax and Supramax vessels. Two vessels were agreed sold during the quarter (1 older Supramax, NORD MARU, and 1 Handysize, NORD SEOUL), and 1 vessel was agreed sold after the quarter (Handysize, NORD AUCKLAND). In addition, 1 vessel which was sold during the last quarter of 2017 were delivered to its new owners (Handysize, NORD SHANGHAI).

NORDEN also took delivery of 3 newbuildings of which 1 Panamax vessel was previously agreed sold and delivered directly to its new owners.

The T/C portfolio was further expanded in the first quarter by 5 2-3-year contracts with purchase options and period optionality.

Cover increased

With the Dry Operator set-up in place, Dry Owner has begun to gradually relet its open fleet capacity on fixed market rates to Dry Operator as opposed to pure spot rates.

This allows more of NORDEN’s 1-year exposure to be managed by Dry Operator. As a result, Dry Owner coverage has increased to 67% by the end of the first quarter.

Fleet value

Based on the average of 3 independent broker valuations, the market value of NORDEN’s owned vessels and newbuilding orders in the dry cargo segment was estimated at USD 480 million. This is an increase of 1% compared to the end of 2017 for the vessels owned throughout the quarter. Additionally, the market forward rates increased during the quarter, adding to the value of T/C-in contracts.

Dry Owner maintains a significantly open position in the coming years and is therefore well positioned to benefit from an improving market in the medium term.

Tankers: Break-even in unusually weak winter market

Results for the first quarter of 2018

In the first quarter NORDEN’s tanker business generated an Adjusted result of 0 million (Q1 2017: USD 10 million) and outperformed a disappointing market.

The result corresponds to an EBIT of USD 0 million (USD 10 million).

NORDEN’s Handysize tankers generated average daily earnings of USD 12,183, while average daily earnings for the MRs amounted to USD 13,700. Compared to the average 1-year T/C rate during the last 12 months, NORDEN continued its operational outperformance of the market by 7%, which corresponds to extra earnings of USD 828 per day compared to the market.

Tanker market

The tanker market was unusually weak during the first quarter. High refinery maintenance and stock draws resulted in less oil products being exported. The crude tanker market was under even more pressure, and as a consequence most LR1/LR2 newbuildings opted for the clean trade. On the positive side, the challenging market led to a significant uptick in tanker scrapping compared to the last few years and during the first 3 months of 2018 the total tanker fleet growth was 0.5% (Clarkson).

Due to the current low rates, it is expected that scrapping will continue at a high level and result in annual fleet growth of approximately 3% – significantly below previous years.

According to the IEA, oil demand is expected to grow by 1.5% in 2018. As stocks return to a normal level, transport demand will increase as more exports will be needed resulting in a gradual increase in tanker rates.

Tanker fleet and activity

At the end of the first quarter 2018, NORDEN owned a total of 21 tanker vessels of which 11 were MRs and the\ remaining Handysize. Based on the average of 3 independent broker valuations, the market value of NORDEN’s owned vessels and newbuilding orders in the tanker segment was estimated at USD 412 million. This is a reduction of 2% compared to the end of 2017 for vessels owned throughout the quarter. After the quarter, NORDEN has purchased 2 2009-built secondhand MR product tankers.

The NORDEN Tanker business continued the gradual build-up of T/C capacity from last year and 1,965 days in forward capacity were added to the tanker T/C portfolio during the quarter.

In total, NORDEN has 13,754 and 12,730 open days in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

To this should be added 4,492 optional days and NORDEN is therefore well positioned to benefit from the improvement in rates which is expected towards the end of 2018. The theoretical value of the Tanker business’ purchase and extension options is estimated at USD 20 million at the end of the quarter.



Full Report

Source: DS Norden