DSME Books a 722.6 Bil. Won Order for 6 Container Ships

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) announced that it has recently signed a contract with a European shipping company to build six container ships for 722.6 billion won.

The ships will be delivered to the shipping company by January 2023. This marked the company’s first order for container ships this year.

With the deal, DSME has attained 55 percent (US$3.95 billion) of its 2020 order intake target of US$7.21 billion.

Earlier, DSME won orders for a total of 19 ships —six LNG carriers, six container ships, one LNG-FSU, two shuttle tankers, and two VLCCs.

Source: Business Korea