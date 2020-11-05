DSME chooses TMC Compressors for BW LNG pair

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) has contracted Norwegian company TMC Compressors (TMC) to supply the marine compressed air system to two LNG carriers the South Korean shipbuilder is constructing for BW LNG.

Under the contract, TMC will supply what is probably the market’s most energy efficient marine compressors to the two LNG carriers. TMC’s Smart Air compressors reduces energy consumption and associated emissions and operating expenses by up to 50 percent compared to conventional compressors.

TMC will supply 3 x Smart Air compressors for service and control air on board each of the two vessels – DSME hull numbers 2509 and 2510. TMC has also delivered a similar marine compressed air system to each of the seven other LNG carriers that is part of the nine-vessel series that DSME has or is constructing for BW LNG.

“As one of the leading shipyards in the world, DSME places high demands on ability to deliver, quality and reliability of products. We have now been chosen to deliver the marine compressed air system to all nine BW LNG vessels, which we interpret as a sign of our ability deliver the expected quality to both the yard and the shipowner,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

The two LNG carriers will have 174,000 cubic metre capacity. They have a length of 295 metres and delivery is expected in 2022. They will be equipped with MAN Energy Solutions’ dual-fuel, two-stroke ME-GI engines use high-pressure gas injection, delivering high efficiency and significant reductions in CO2, NOx and SOx emissions.

“When you look at yard and shipowner’s focus on choosing technologies that reduce environmental footprint and operating cost, our Smart Air compressors – with their low energy consumption and emissions – are obviously a good fit for the vessels,” says Hans Petter Tanum.

TMC is the world’s leading supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Source: TMC Compressors