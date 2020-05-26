DSME delivers largest container ship, solidifying its status as a leading smart ship builder

With Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) delivering the world’s largest container ship, customers are paying keen attention to state-of-the-art smart ship solutions applied to the vessel.

DSME said on May 23 that it delivered one 24,000 TEU super container ship equipped with its own smart ship solution “DS4® (DSME Smart Ship Platform)” to HMM on May 22.

The solution, mounted on a series of seven super-large container ships, can remotely diagnose major systems such as the sailing ship’s main engine, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), and frozen container, on land, to support ship maintenance and repair operations.

A “smart navigation” system is applied that can reduce operating costs by proposing optimal operating routes, and a “smart platform” with open Internet of Things (IoT) technology can be easily connected and compatible with various software.

Also notable are Cyber Security technology, which can protect various data and software from external threats such as hacking. DSME won the industry’s first smart ship technology and ship cyber security certification (Digital AL3 Safe Security) from Lloyd’s Register last year.

Recently it underwent security verification through AnLab, the nation’s top IT security company, and is planning to complete a solid-line penetration test in June.

In addition, these vessels are designed to meet the International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s environmental and energy standards. A desulfurization device (scrubber) has been installed to remove sulfur oxides among exhaust gases, and it can also be converted to LNG-powered ships in the future.

As a result, it is evaluated as a representative smart ship that can respond to rapidly changing environmental regulations at the same time as economic operation.

An official of DSME said, “We will continue to monitor the overall operation through cooperation with the ship owners even after the delivery of the ship. We will further strengthen our position as the global leader in this field by developing smart ship technologies that can lead the market.”

Meanwhile, a total of seven super-large container ships, which DSME is building for HMM, will be delivered sequentially by the third quarter of this year and will be put into the Asia-Northern European route.

Source: Korea IT Times