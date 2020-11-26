DSME Develops Industry’s First Digital Radiographic Testing Robot

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) announced on Nov. 24 that it has succeeded in an in-house development of the industry’s first radiographic testing robot that combines digital technology.

The technology inspects the internal structure of welds with 3D modeling and collects information through artificial intelligence (AI). It detects discontinuities within a weld without destroying the welded component. The accumulated data is stored on an integrated management platform.

The company expects to increase work efficiency and slash radiation exposure risks by using digital technology for tests of welds in shipbuilding work.

DSME has recently completed its internal test operation of the robot and plans to apply it to production sites in earnest.

Source: Business Korea