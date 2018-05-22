DSME, Naver, Intel Sign MOU on smart ship project

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) announced on May 21 that the company has signed an MOU with Naver Business Platform (NBP) and Intel Korea to jointly build Smart Ship 4.0 Service Infrastructure.

A smart ship refers to a ship that can navigate safely and most economically by finding and analyzing big data on sea routes and weather conditions.

In addition, shipbuilders aim at reducing smart ships’ operational costs and boosting their safety by designing them to be controlled by control centers on land rather than by their crew.

According to the agreement, DSME will build a basic environment for the infrastructure of the Intelligent Smart Ship 4.0 Service on the Naver Cloud Platform of Naver Business Platform and introduce Intel’s IoT solutions to the On-Ship IoT System.

“This business agreement is a very meaningful example of utilizing a cloud platform in basic industries such as shipbuilding and shipping, going beyond Internet and game services,” said an official of Naver Business Platform.

“With this agreement as a beginning, we will lead the global smart ship IoT infrastructure service market by linking with related equipment industries in the future,” said Eom Hang-seop, an executive director of DSME.

Source: Business Korea