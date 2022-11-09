DSME receives $253 million order for LNG carrier by Maran Gas Maritime

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) announced Tuesday that it received a 350.9-billion-won ($253 million) order for one liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier from the Greek shipper Maran Gas Maritime.

The LNG carrier ordered Tuesday is in the 174,000-square-meter class and will be equipped with a dual fuel propulsion engine and the shipbuilder’s latest green technologies, including the shaft generator motor, which is a type of energy-saving system, and an air lubrication system, which uses technology to increase fuel efficiency and decrease emissions of carbon dioxide.

With the addition of Tuesday’s order, DSME has achieved 117 percent of its order target for the year. DSME has logged orders for 38 LNG carriers, six container vessels and one offshore plant this year, reaching a total of $10.4 billion in orders.

Source: Korea JoongAng Daily