DSME receives Approval in Principle for an 86K NH3 Carrier with NH3 Propulsion

Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, has delivered an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME) for its innovative design and development of an 86K Ammonia (NH3) carrier with NH3 propulsion.

The certificate was delivered to Jae Hyuk Woo, Senior Executive Vice President and Shipyard General Manager of DSME, by Matthieu de Tugny, President Marine & Offshore at Bureau Veritas, at a ceremony on the 6th September at the Gastech exhibition in Milan.

The main characteristics and dimensions of the vessel are approximately 230m in overall length, 36.6m in breadth, and a depth of 22.5m. It will be equipped with four (4) prismatic-type cargo tanks with a total capacity of approximately 86,000 cubic meters.

Ammonia (NH3) is one of the main zero-carbon fuel options currently envisioned by shipping as the industry seeks to decarbonise. This is because it burns without emitting CO2 and is zero-carbon “well-to-wake” when produced from renewable energy. It is one feasible solution among potential alternative fuels in line with the targets set up by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the maritime sector.

Jae Hyuk Woo, Senior Executive Vice President and Shipyard General Manager of DSME, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with BV. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions has now become a global concern and a key topic regardless of industry. This project is significant in that two companies jointly completed the conceptual design of the very large ammonia carrier with an ammonia fuelled propulsion system and secured technological competitiveness for the eco-friendly vessel by reviewing the safety and compliance of the design. We will maintain our leading position in the market by developing various technologies for decarbonization”

Matthieu de Tugny, President of Marine & Offshore at Bureau Veritas, commented: “Bureau Veritas is proud to cooperate with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. on the development of the design of an NH3 carrier with NH3 fuel propulsion that will support maritime industries towards zero-carbon shipping. As the maritime industry gears up for its decarbonised future, our role as a class society is to support pioneers with our experience and technical expertise, assess risk and ensure the safety of innovative solutions. We are excited to cooperate with DSME for the development of zero-carbon shipping technologies with various viable solutions for the future.”

Source: Bureau Veritas