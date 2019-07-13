DSME Smart Ship Solution approved by LR.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME) has received approval in principle (AiP) from LR for its Smart Ship Solution (DS4®). The fleet monitoring smart ECDIS and surveillance system has been granted the descriptive note ‘Digital AL3 SAFE SECURITY’, confirming compliance with LR’s digital ships requirements.

The Digital SAFE descriptive note confirms that systems which are essential for ship operation, and that have remote access to onboard operational data for analysis, decision-making and control, have been assessed in accordance with LR’s Digital Ships ShipRight Procedure. The SECURITY descriptive note means that systems with digitally-enabled functions have adequate resilience measures in place to protect against cyber-attacks or other unauthorised access.

LR has defined five accessibility levels for digitally-enabled technology onboard ships, AL3 means the systems have digital access for autonomous/remote monitoring and control, but onboard permission is required and onboard override is possible.

DSME has focussed its efforts on developing this fleet monitoring smart ECDIS and surveillance system, working closely with MARINEWORKS Co., Ltd. – a market leading maritime navigational equipment manufacturer – to enhance ship safety and mitigate the risk of introducing vulnerabilities to cyber-attacks.

DSME Senior Executive Vice President, Mr. Odin Kwon, commented: “We are pleased to receive AiP from LR for our fleet monitoring smart ECDIS and surveillance system. We look forward to installing the system onboard several ultra large container ships that are currently under construction. We will keep enhancing our Smart Ship Solution to reflect market demands.”

MARINEWORKS President, Mr. Yong-Dae Kim said: “MARINEWORKS is Korea’s leading company for the digitisation of ship’s navigational systems, we have supplied over 400 Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS) in the last five years. We are very pleased to be working with DSME and Lloyd’s Register to receive AiP prior to installing this system on ships in the future.”

Jin-Tae Lee, Ph.D., Korea Chief Representative and Marine Manager for LR said: “We have been working closely with DSME to ensure that its Smart Ship Solution meets our digital ships requirements. This pre-emptive solution will help shipowners and operators meet the digitalisation challenges that the industry is currently facing. As more ships are becoming digitally-enabled, we are very proud to present this AiP to DSME, confirming that the system has adequate cyber resilience measures in place to protect against cyber incidents.”

Source: Lloyd’s Register