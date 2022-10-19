DSME to go under Hanwha as planned as no bidder came forward to beat $1.4 bn offer

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) will go under Hanwha Group as planned as no other bidders have come forward to beat the stalking-horse bid to acquire the Korean shipbuilder at 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion).

State lender Korea Development Bank (KDB) had kept the bid open until Monday after signing a memorandum of understanding with the seventh largest conglomerate with strength in defense and energy on Sept. 27 based on it offer to buy 104,438.643 new shares of DSME at 19,150 won a piece.

As no other bidder came up by deadline, Hanhwa would own 49.3 percent of the shipbuilder.

Hanwha will carry out due diligence for 6 weeks and will sign a final contract.

