DSME Unionists Vote for Wage and Collective Bargaining Agreement

Unionists of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) have approved a provisional agreement on this year’s wage and collective bargaining.

According to DSME officials, 4,501 out of the union’s 4,809 members participated in the vote, with 2,659 (59.08 percent) of them endorsing the agreement. The opposition votes totaled 1,806 (40.12 percent).

On Dec. 6, the labor and management of DSME hammered out the provisional agreement, highlighted by an increase of 85,000 won in basic wage, including a raise based on service years, payment of a two-million-won bonus to enhance employees’ morale, and a 300,000 won increase in summer vacation pay.

The labor union of DSME has staged a partial strike from the end of November to the beginning of December, demanding a pay raise. With the provisional agreement approved, strike risks have disappeared at DSME for the time being.

Source: Business Korea