Daewoo Shipping and Marine Engineering (042660) reported on May 15 that its operating profit in the first quarter rose 33.7 percent to 298.6 billion won (US$276.69 million) from the same period last year.

Revenue fell 17.4 percent on-year to 2.26 trillion won and net profit 3.1 percent to 226.3 billion won.

Source: Herald