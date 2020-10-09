Dubai-based start-up targets ship owners with AI paint maintenance app

A Dubai-based start-up has unveiled an AI-powered app that aims to disrupt the paint maintenance industry.

The Digital Paint Report (DPR) app from SteelCorr uses artificial intelligence and cloud-based systems to help ship-owners around the world monitor their multi-million dollar assets remotely.

“Being a start-up from Dubai has proven very beneficial as it gave us the opportunity to develop and scale while keeping our costs low. This was particularly important during these past few months,” says Leroy Dias, Founder of SteelCorr.

“Currently, our app is being used by 60 ships around the world, and we are always reaching out to new potential clients.”

SteelCorr uses DNV GL’s Corrosion.ai algorithm to automatically identify corrosion increments and alert users, potentially saving ship-owners hefty costs down the line. The homegrown start-up has been previously recognized for its technology and was a Finalist for the Lloyds List Intelligence Innovation award 2018 and Seatrade Maritime Technical Innovation award 2019.

The Digital Paint Report (DPR) app also allows users to share, store, collaborate and compare data in the form of videos, photos, reports and comments.

It enables ship-owners to monitor the condition of their vessels over time and across multiple assets. Ship-owners can rest easy knowing that their data is securely hosted and protected by DNV GL.

Source: Arabian Industry