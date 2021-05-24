Dubai crude August OSP set at August DME Oman futures minus 20 cents/b

The official selling price for Dubai crude loading in August has been set at a discount of 20 cents/b to the average settlement of August Oman crude futures on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange in June 2021, Dubai’s Department of Petroleum Affairs said May 24 in an email notification.

The July Dubai crude OSP differential was set last month at a discount of 30 cents/b to the July DME Oman crude futures settlement in May.

Source: Platts