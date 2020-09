Dubai Crude for December to be priced at $0.20 per barrel below Oman

Dubai has set its official differential to Oman futures 1OQc1 for December at a discount of $0.20 per barrel, the Dubai Department of Petroleum Affairs said on Tuesday.

The differential will be applied to the average of daily settlements for the front month December Oman contract at the end of October to set Dubai’s official selling price (OSP) for December-loading crude.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Asia Energy Desk)