Dubai Crude for September to be priced at $0.80/bbl below Oman

Dubai has set its official differential to Oman futures 1OQc1 for September at a discount of $0.80 per barrel, the Dubai Department of Petroleum Affairs said on Tuesday.

The differential will be applied to the average of daily settlements for the front month September Oman contract at the end of July to set Dubai’s official selling price (OSP) for September-loading crude.

DME exchange data can be found on the website at: http://www.dubaimerc.com/dmedata/historical-oqd.aspx

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Asia Energy Desk)