Dubai crude futures retreat on supply data, spreads hold firm

Benchmark Dubai crude futures pulled back in Asia on Tuesday after concerns about Middle East supply disruptions eased following IEA reports on the state of emergency stocks.

At 11 am in Singapore (0300 GMT), September Dubai futures were at $60.76/b, down 64 cents/b from S&P Global Platts’ $61.40/b assessment at the close of trading in Asia on Monday.

The International Energy Agency emergency oil stocks are sufficient to cover any supply disruption in the Strait of Hormuz for an “extended period”, the agency said Monday following rising tensions over Middle East shipping.

In a statement, the IEA reiterated that global oil supply had exceeded demand by 900,000 b/d in the first half of the year and commercial stocks in the OECD countries now totaled more than 2.9 billion barrels — higher than the five-year average.

Brent/Dubai Exchange Futures for Swaps spread widened to $2.57/b Tuesday morning, compared with $2.50/b Monday night, a sign of softening sentiment for Middle East crude.

However, backwardation held firm for sour crude spreads trading on the Intercontinental Exchange Tuesday morning, with the prompt August/September futures spread pegged at 56 cents/b at 11 am (0300 GMT) in Singapore, while September October was pegged at 74 cents/b.

On Monday evening, the same spreads were assessed at 55 cents/b, and 74 cents/b, respectively.

Meanwhile, market talk around physical cargoes being traded for September loading indicated that Taiwan’s CPC had purchased a single 500,000 barrel clip of medium sour Upper Zakum crude via a recent buy tender.

Crude traders said the refiner paid a discount of around 25 cents/b to the Upper Zakum OSP for the cargo.

CPC Taiwan has typically purchased up to four such cargoes of Upper Zakum in previous spot tenders. The refiner is scheduled to undergo maintenance at its facility in Taiwan, sources told Platts.

