Dubai crude futures spreads slip on cooling freight rates, open arbitrage

Benchmark Dubai crude futures’ spreads dipped in mid-morning trading in Asia on Tuesday, amid reports that cooling freight rates have reopened the arbitrage window for crude to flow into the region from the West.

The freight issue “seems to be getting better now,” said a trader based in China on Tuesday.

The prompt November/December intermonth spread for Dubai crude futures ticked down to 99 cents/b at 11 am in Singapore (0300 GMT) Tuesday.The spread has been backwardated above $1/b for most of the month, averaging $1.06/b since October 1, S&P Global Platts data showed. It was assessed at $1.03/b on Monday at 4:30 pm (0830 GMT) in Singapore.

Similarly, the intermonth spread for December/January Dubai futures also dipped to 87 cents/b Tuesday morning, whereas it was assessed at 92 cents/b at the close of trading on Monday.

Falling freight rates at the beginning of the week pushed buyers to the sidelines in an already thin market. Buyers would likely wait for rates to find a floor in the current downward spiral, before wrapping up leftover requirements for the December cycle, said market participants.

Still, some pockets of activity could be seen this week, especially on China-destined grades such as Oman and ESPO.

Oman’s Ministry of Oil and Gas sold a December-loading Oman Export Blend crude cargo at an auction on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange Monday afternoon in Asia, according to a notice issued by the DME.

The 2 million-barrel cargo was sold at a premium of 25 cents/b to the grade’s December OSP. The buyer’s details were unclear.

The auction was held over two minutes, and had 14 participants with 17 active bids, DME said.

Last month, the ministry sold a November-loading cargo of Oman Export Blend crude at a premium of 18 cents/b over the grade’s November OSP at a DME auction.

Elsewhere, market reports indicated that December-loading cargoes of Russia’s ESPO Blend crude, which had soared to premiums in excess of $9/b on skyrocketing freight, had started to ease into the $8/b premium territory as of Monday.

The December Brent/Dubai Exchange Futures for Swaps held in a largely steady range between Monday and Tuesday. It was assessed at $2.54/b Monday at 4:30 pm (0830 GMT) in Singapore, and had narrowed slightly to $2.52/b by 11 am (0300 GMT) on Tuesday.

Source: Platts