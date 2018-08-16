Dubai delegation putting together vibrant display for SMM 2018 Hamburg

Dubai’s role as a global maritime hub will come into sharp focus at Shipbuilding, Machinery and Marine Technology (SMM) 2018, September 4-7, when coordinated teams from the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) and the Dubai Chamber highlight the emirate’s compelling competitive case at Hamburg Messe.

The largest shipbuilding and marine technology event in the world, SMM has become a key opportunity to showcase Dubai’s leadership and standards of excellence and latest developments in the Dubai Maritime Sector Strategy (MSS). The MSS provides a focus for the public and private initiatives that are enhancing Dubai’s role as an integrated maritime cluster and instilling investor confidence in its integrated logistics, world-class infrastructure, and best practice safety and environmental standards.

Amer Ali, Executive Director, DMCA, said: “Participation in SMM 2018 in Hamburg reflects our efforts to enhance the position of Dubai and the UAE generally on the international maritime landscape. We are proud to be in partnership with the Dubai Chamber as part of a national delegation representing the UAE at the leading international exhibition, in order to highlight Dubai’s drive to become one of the most competitive maritime centres in the world, with continued support from the leadership and support of distinguished services, advanced infrastructure, global maritime and logistics capabilities, innovative free zones, competitive environment and trade Business and investment. MSS is aligned with the vision of wise leadership in building a secure, diverse, and comprehensive maritime sector, with solid foundation for innovation, creativity, excellence, human investment, and environmental security. We look forward to discussing optimal ways to maximize Dubai’s competitive advantages, including its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, tax exemptions, modern maritime legislation, and robust import and export sectors.”

To highlight the opportunities available in Dubai’s maritime industries, DMCA and the Dubai Chamber will stage a special networking reception on the opening day of SMM between 17.00-19.00 on September 4th at the UAE Pavilion, Stand No. OG. 120 Hall B3. The gathering is expected to attract global shipowners, decision-makers and maritime pioneers, and allow participants to make or renew contacts in a relaxed, informal setting,

Within Europe, SMM provides an unrivalled platform for DMCA to outline the most ambitious initiatives that have been instrumental in establishing Dubai as a strong competitor to leading maritime clusters. The Authority will highlight its plans to transform the emirate into a smart city, for example, based on Dubai Plan 2021. Dubai has consistently been singled out as a rising force among the world’s most attractive and competitive centers for maritime activity in reports by Norway’s widely-respected Menon Group for Business Economics.

For DMCA, SMM provides the opportunity for partners and visitors to update themselves on the complete array of strategic initiatives driving maritime innovation and creativity within the emirate. Stand-out examples include the Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre, which has been reshaping local and regional legislative and legal excellence. Again, the formation of the Maritime Advisory Council has proved to be a major leap in strengthening communications, cooperation and coordination among public and private sectors, enhancing the confidence of regional and international investors in local maritime business.

DMCA will also showcase progress made on Innovation Quay, the initiative developed to take advantage of the technological innovations that support the maritime sector’s contribution to diversification in preparation for the UAE’s post-oil era. The project envisages an integrated facility for major manufacturers and research institutions to conduct field studies and create new experiences using the latest innovative technologies such as drones, 3D technology, and smart and self-driving ships, among others.

Nawfal Al Jourani, director of Dubai Maritime Cluster Office in DMCA said: “We will be aiming to build on our existing relationships with German and other international foreign counterparts and establish new ones. Our experience has been that, in the maritime and shipbuilding sector, there is no substitute for face to face contact when it comes to exchanging ideas, sharing knowledge and discussing effective strategies for growth. We are confident that our efforts, in cooperation with Dubai Chamber, will deliver tangible and positive results in terms of supporting the growth of maritime activity and consolidating Dubai’s reputation as a major global headquarters and key global destination for ship owners and maritime businesses from all over the world.”

Source: Dubai Maritime City Authority