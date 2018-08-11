Dubai Maritime City Authority continues evaluation and training program for marine crews

The Marine Anchorage Operations Department of the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) has announced the continuation of the comprehensive assessment process for marine crews simultaneously with the ongoing enhancement of the maritime licensing procedures in Dubai. The evaluation and training program for marine crews aims to equip them with modern knowledge in maritime operations before undergoing formal inspection. The announcement is aligned with DMCA’s goal to constantly upgrade the skills of marine personnel in Dubai to catapult the emirate into one of the most advanced, competitive and attractive maritime and logistics centers in the world.

DMCA is implementing the assessment, training, and testing program for marine crews operating within the local territorial waters, leveraging Dubai’s experience and strength as a major center for regional and international maritime training. This is in line with its commitment to the highest standards of efficiency and professionalism amid growing local demand for maritime licenses. The rising demand reflects the global maritime community’s confidence in Dubai as a safe, competitive, and sustainable maritime capital in the region.

Captain Khamis Weld Ghumail, Director of Maritime Traffic Management at DMCA, stressed his team’s continued commitment to constantly improve training and evaluation mechanisms. Skills and knowledge enrichment among marine crew is a necessary tool to ensure maritime safety, operational efficiency, and safe navigation along local coastlines. The DMCA will provide maritime training based on international best practices as it continues to roll out human capacity development initiatives to help enhance the domestic maritime community.

Weld Ghumail added: “We are steadily and confidently providing excellent maritime training, equipping our staff with the latest knowledge and practical experience to help them manage marine operations in line with international best practices. Our integrated training programs are aimed at producing well-qualified maritime professionals capable of complying with domestic and international laws and regulations governing safe navigation. This effort is aligned with the aspirations of Dubai’s leadership to put the emirate on the international maritime map through its unprecedented achievements. Dubai was recently named one of the top five centers in the International Shipping Centre Development Index and the world’s five most competitive and attractive maritime clusters.”

DMCA’s Marine Anchorage Operations Department carries out the assessment, training and inspection program with a focus on covering resolutions and legislations on the prevention of maritime collisions; maritime safety enhancement; ship handling; compliance with safety and sustainability standards; and application of best practices and international conventions on the maritime operational management to raise the local sector’s global competitiveness.

Source: Zawya