Dubai Maritime City Authority in Posidonia 2018 to promote role of maritime sector as vital economic contributor

With a rapidly increasing contribution of the maritime sector to Dubai’s economy and with continuing success in becoming one of the most competitive maritime centers in the world, Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) is cruising full speed ahead to another dynamic presence at Posidonia 2018, the world’s most prestigious shipping event, taking place from June 4 to 8 at the Athens Metropolitan Expo.

The maritime industry significantly improved its contributions to the Emirate of Dubai’s GDP, reflecting the increasing contribution of the sector to the local economy, which grew at an unprecedented rate of 25 per cent between 2011 and 2015. This confirms Dubai’s success in becoming one of the most competitive, distinguished and comprehensive maritime centers in the world. The Maritime Sector Strategy introduced and implemented by the Dubai Maritime City Authority is promoting the competitiveness of the local maritime sector and keeping pace with rapid regional and international developments in order to maintain a safe, sustainable and integrated industry.

H.E. Sultan Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and President of the Dubai Maritime City Authority, said: “The maritime authority continues to develop and implement strategic initiatives centered on nurturing a maritime environment that attracts leaders of maritime industries all over the world. It also provides all the necessary legislation and infrastructure to enhance the components of the maritime cluster, especially shipping, ports, maritime engineering, training and maritime support services. These components collectively form a strong foundation for maximizing the contributions of the maritime sector to the local economy”.

DMCA is steadily moving towards a path of excellence, through a series of pioneering initiatives that together form a major pillar for strengthening the role of the maritime sector as a vital driver of Dubai’s economy. These initiatives include, among others:

The Dubai Maritime Club, which provides an interactive platform for stimulating innovation, creativity, excellence and teamwork, as well as activating direct communications and encouraging constructive dialogue and knowledge transfer to develop a competitive, sustainable and secure maritime environment for regional and international investors.

The Maritime Creativity Lab, which establishes strong foundations for transforming innovative ideas into effective strategies that can further improve the performance, safety, efficiency and competitiveness of the local maritime sector.

The Dubai Maritime Intelligence initiative, a mechanism centred on collecting, analysing and presenting data and information related to Dubai’s maritime sector in Dubai via an interactive and interdependent series of images, graphical screens and statistical indicators depicting the components of the maritime cluster.

The Dubai Maritime Week, a biennial event that hosts an elite group of government officials, decision-makers, regional and international experts and other concerned maritime stakeholders who analyze current developments and foresee future prospects that will place Dubai at the forefront of the world’s leading maritime and logistics centers.

The Dubai Maritime Summit, a major contributor to Dubai’s leadership as an international center of maritime excellence and innovation driven by a vision based on promoting effective bridges of communication between the pioneers of the maritime sector of UAE and the world.

The Dubai Maritime Training Centre, which embodies national efforts to promote optimal investments into the human element as the backbone for the development of the local maritime sector.

DMCA has marked important achievements over the past year, that have significantly advanced the ambitious goal of transforming Dubai into one of the world’s largest maritime communities by 2020. Smart transformation was one of the Authority’s most outstanding accomplishments in 2015 which saw the launching of the Smart Marine Services Platform initiative designed to automate processes, support the scope of the maritime authority, and improve the quality of services.

DMCA’s achievements are not limited to developing, promoting and regulating the local maritime sector. It has also successfully represented the UAE in prominent international maritime forums and events. The maritime authority provides valuable insights on the most distinctive features of Dubai’s pioneering experiences as a major player on the global maritime map. It shares the pioneering achievements of the local maritime sector and reaches out to the world through productive participations in high-profile international platforms dedicated to the maritime industry.

The Dubai Maritime City Authority continues to move forward in its tireless efforts to establish a renewable and secure maritime sector and constantly introduces quality programs and innovative initiatives designed to enhance the competitiveness of the local maritime sector.

Source: Dubai Maritime City Authority