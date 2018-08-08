Dubai Maritime City Authority Reaffirms Commitment to Regulating Maritime Operations in Dubai Waters

Reaffirming its commitment to promote, develop and regulate the maritime sector, the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) continues to oversee the improvement of the regulatory and operational procedures for berths in Dubai, in line with the strong efforts to accommodate the growing demand for marine, commercial, tourism, sports and recreational vehicles, while ensuring the maritime safety, safe navigation and operational efficiency along the coastlines. The follow-up of marine operations within Dubai’s territorial waters is part of the Authority’s commitment to improve maritime safety, which is a key element in enhancing the competitiveness of marine cluster components and the cornerstone for the realization of the objectives of the Maritime Sector Strategy by building a safe, integrated and sustainable maritime community.

Captain Khamis Weld Ghumail, Director of Maritime Traffic Management, DMCA said: “We continue to monitor the maritime operations closely in the framework of fruitful cooperation and continuous coordination with our strategic partners from both the public and private sectors, in order to ensure the safe navigation and the successful operation of all maritime vehicles within the territorial waters of the Emirate of Dubai. We are responsible for regulating the anchoring of marine vehicles, as well as compliance with federal and local legislation and international treaties of the International Maritime and Maritime Safety Organization, which is an important step forward in promoting the safety, competitiveness and attractiveness of the local maritime sector.”

DMCA’s continuing efforts ensure the implementation of marine decisions in the Emirate of Dubai, which include rigorous supervision and inspection of marine installations and projects, as well as coordination with the concerned parties in the maritime assistance sector in the Emirate of Dubai, including the free zones and private development zones and the owners and operators of marine projects in the territorial local waters.

Mohammed Al Falasi, Director of Waterway Control at DMCA, said: “We are moving at a steady pace towards improving the regulatory processes and operational procedures of the berths, keeping pace with the improvement of maritime and logistics services, modernization of infrastructure and improvement of maritime operations, excellence, quality, innovation and maritime safety. We are confident that our relentless efforts will contribute to the enhancement of local maritime activity, increasing the contribution of the maritime sector in supporting the economic diversification and realizing the goals of the Dubai 2021 Plan. We will continue to regulate the work of berths and facilitate the movement of maritime vehicles, ensuring compliance with local and international requirements and laws, leading to the creation of a competitive, world-class maritime sector.”

Source: Dubai Maritime City Authority