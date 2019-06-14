Dubai Port Operator with Interest in Bulgarian Ports

One of the largest port operators in the world – Dubai Port World – has shown interest in investing in Bulgarian ports and in creating high-tech logistics centers in different cities in the country. This was announced by the Presidency on Wednesday after a meeting of the head of state Rumen Radev with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Dubai Port World CEO and one of the most influential businessmen in the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting between the two came after the participation of the Bulgarian president at the Petersburg Economic Forum, where Radev invited business representatives to invest in Bulgaria.

Radev and Sulayim discussed the prospects for Bulgaria’s recognition as a regional logistics center for the transport of goods from Asia to Europe.

The representative of Dubai Port World, which owns 78 logistics terminals in different parts of the world, has pointed out that the use of Bulgarian ports along the Danube provides quick access to other European countries.

The head of state, in turn, stated that the strategic location of our country between Europe and Asia and the highly qualified staff in Bulgaria create excellent preconditions for the choice of Bulgaria as a regional logistics center.

Source: Novinite