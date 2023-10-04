Dubai’s Dynamic Economy Aids Balance-Sheet Improvement

Dubai’s plan to repay about AED29 billion of debt by the end of 2023 has been facilitated by a strengthening of its fiscal position amid a strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, asset sales, and the influence of policy reforms over the past five years, says Fitch Ratings. Fitch does not rate Dubai, but affirmed the United Arab Emirates’ rating at ‘AA-’ with a Stable Outlook in July 2023.

The debt repayment comprises a mix of market and private debt, including AED10 billion (around USD2.7 billion) of an outstanding USD10 billion loan from Abu Dhabi and AED10 billion of a USD10 billion loan from the UAE central bank. The total is equivalent to about 7% of our forecast for Dubai’s GDP in 2023, and follows strong post-pandemic economic expansion, a key driver of which has been population growth, supported by Dubai’s open stance during the pandemic and visa reforms. The Dubai Statistics Centre reported in June that the population had risen 2.4% yoy to 3.6 million, which follows 5.7% growth between 2019 and 2022. Notably, this has benefited the real-estate sector, though property-related risks could re-emerge if supply-demand mismatches strengthen again in the future. Dubai has also benefited from strong regional demand associated with high oil prices, as well as a recovery of tourism flows which have almost reached 2019 levels.

We estimate that Dubai’s budget was broadly balanced in 2022. A continued flow of positive economic news and data indicates that prospects for the budget to post a fiscal surplus in 2023 have improved slightly since we affirmed the UAE’s rating in July. The government’s ability to capture benefits from economic growth has been strengthened by the fiscal reforms of recent years, including the introduction of VAT in 2018 and a corporate income tax in June 2023.

We believe the profitability of Dubai’s government-related entities (GREs), including those in the real-estate sector, has also been lifted by the economy’s recovery, supporting the public finances through higher dividend payouts. Emirates Group, for example, paid dividends of AED4.5 billion in the financial year ended March 2023 (FY23), compared with nothing in FY22. Nonetheless, a lack of transparency will continue to complicate assessments of the financial health of Dubai’s GREs and the Emirate’s potential contingent liabilities associated with them.

Dubai sold stakes in several large GREs in 2022, including DEWA and Salik, raising AED26 billion. It plans to sell additional GRE stakes, which could generate cash for further debt repayment. However, the cost of servicing debt owed to Abu Dhabi and the Central Bank of the UAE is low, so decisions around further moves to pay down these debts are likely to be driven primarily by political considerations.

Fitch projects that Dubai’s debt will decease to the equivalent of 53% of GDP by end-2023, from 62% in 2022. Our estimate is based on IMF data, adjusted for the latest repayments, to which we add loans from Emirates NBD which the IMF does not include in its debt metric.

Overall, we project the UAE’s consolidated debt to decline to 27% of GDP by end-2023, from 30% in 2022. We expect the continued widening of the tax base in individual Emirates to support debt sustainability at both the individual Emirate and Federal Government levels, as it will help strengthen their balance sheet and resilience to shocks. The reduction in Dubai’s debt improves the UAE’s headroom within its current rating category. However, the sensitivity of the UAE’s ‘AA-’ rating to falls in Dubai’s debt is low, due to the existing low consolidated debt level and general lack of transparency on the UAE’s GRE data.

