DUCAT Maritime surpasses 15 million tonne milestone in rice shipments to West Africa

DUCAT Maritime, a leader in global maritime logistics, has announced a significant milestone in its operations: the delivery of over 15 million tonnes of rice to West Africa since the company was founded in 2016. This achievement underscores DUCAT Maritime’s pivotal role in providing food security and economic stability across one of the world’s most dynamic regions.

Since its founding in 2016, DUCAT Maritime has been at the forefront of shipping and logistics, focusing on the needs of developing economies. The 15 million tonnes milestone is a testament to DUCAT’s commitment to ensuring a stable and reliable supply of rice, which is a staple food in West Africa. This contribution has helped sustain an estimated nine million people annually across the region over the past eight years.

DUCAT Maritime achieved this milestone by consistently utilising a chartered fleet, ranging from handysize to ultramax vessels, to meet the diverse demands of the global food market. The company’s innovative approach includes comprehensive in-port services that enhance efficiency and minimise cargo damage, ensuring that essential commodities, such as rice, are delivered safely and on time.

Adrian Beciri, CEO and founder of DUCAT Maritime said: “Our achievement of shipping over 15 million tonnes of rice to West Africa is more than a milestone; it represents our strong commitment to supporting the communities and economies we serve. The logistical exercise is technically complex and helps create thousands of local jobs in West Africa and we are delighted that there is an economic benefit to those people we rely on to help deliver such a critical commodity. We want to be a partner to the communities we are proud to serve. This accomplishment is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team, and it reinforces our resolve to continue providing reliable and efficient logistical solutions.”

Source: DUCAT Maritime