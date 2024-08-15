Dutch economy grows 1.0% in second quarter as exports rise

The Dutch economy returned to growth in the second quarter, expanding 1.0% on a quarterly basis due to a rebound in exports, a first estimate published on Wednesday showed.

Statistics Netherlands said the euro zone’s fifth-largest economy seemed to have ended a period of stagnation that included a recession in the first nine months of 2023 and another minimal decline in the first quarter of 2024.

“Above all the export of chemical products, foodstuffs and machines increased” in the second quarter, the agency said in a statement.

Government spending and rising industrial production also contributed to the growth, offsetting weak household spending, it said.

Following the second-quarter growth, Dutch GDP is now 0.8% higher than it was in the second quarter of 2023, the agency said.

