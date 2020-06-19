Recent News

  

Dutch gas production at Groningen set to drop to 9.3 bcm next year

Gas production at the vast Groningen field in the Netherlands is set to drop to 9.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the year through October 2021, the Dutch gas sector regulator said on Friday.

Production at the field, operated by a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil, is capped at 11.8 bcm for the year ending October 2020, although the government has said that level will probably not be reached.

The government aims to end production at what was once Europe’s largest natural gas field altogether by the end of 2022 to limit seismic risks in the region.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Jan Harvey)

