Dutch Port of Rotterdam Assigned ‘A-1+’ Short-Term Rating

Havenbedrijf Rotterdam (the Port of Rotterdam, or the Port) benefits from an excellent competitive position and good earnings visibility, thanks to the diversity of its cargo and customers, its strategic location, and its long-term contractual revenues.

The global port sector is facing a challenging 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdown measures are leading to supply chain disruption and demand contraction in the eurozone and globally.

We expect all the segments from which the Port derives its revenues to see an effect, with up to a 15% decline in container throughput.

Although the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact remains uncertain, the Port’s strong balance sheet and sufficient liquidity should help it absorb the adverse impact of the pandemic under our base case.

We are assigning our ‘A-1+’ short-term issuer credit rating on the Port.

Rating Action Rationale

The rating reflects the Port’s very low volatility of throughput and cash flow over economic cycles. As the largest port in Europe and 10th biggest in the world, the Port of Rotterdam has an excellent competitive position. It is strategically located in the heart of Europe’s industrialized, highly populated triangle comprising the German Ruhr district, Paris, and London, with a network of intermodal transport connections.

Although it is in the Netherlands, it serves the north-western European population, comprising about 350 million people. Trans-shipment, which tends to be more volatile than cargo shipped directly to their final destination, represents only about 15% of volumes through the Port. The Port offers access straight from the open sea, with superior facilities including waterways and quays up to 23 meters deep, which are able to accommodate the world’s largest vessels.

However, the Port is exposed to the structural decline of trade volumes globally, the increasing bargaining power and cost focus of shipping lines alliances, and the ongoing consolidation in the transport infrastructure sector. In common with most ports in Europe, the Port does not benefit from any economic regulation and its volumes could fall steeply if there were a global slowdown in trade.

We forecast that the impact on harbor dues from the decline in seaborne volumes will reduce the Port’s S&P Global Ratings-adjusted EBITDA by 10%-12% in 2020. The magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic has led most governments to take actions to slow the spread of the virus, in an attempt to soften the impact on their national health systems. In many European countries, these actions have included lockdowns of differing severity, particularly from mid-March 2020. The pandemic will affect all of the Port’s business lines. That said, ports are less exposed to disruption than airports and toll roads, as the ports remain open during the lockdowns, and the shock has mostly affected services rather than trade. Promisingly, although container throughput at the 10 largest Chinese ports contracted by 19% year on year in February 2020, activity rebounded to 2019 levels following the Chinese New Year.

Although the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact is still highly uncertain, we now forecast that the Port’s EBITDA will decline by 10%-12% compared with 2019 and our previous expectations. This is based on our estimates of up to a 15% decline in container volumes and, although the situation is less clear, a double-digit decline in the volumes of dry bulk (coal, grains, and metals) and liquid bulk (oil products, refineries, and crude oil). Support for the Port’s cash flows comes from the fact that its volume-exposed revenues accounted for only 41% of total revenues in the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2019. As it largely operates a landlord model, the Port benefits from mainly contractual revenues for renting and leasing land and waterways under long-term contracts indexed to inflation. While some of the Port’s counterparties (mainly energy, petrochemical, and food-processing companies) might face financial difficulties due to the pandemic, we understand that there has been no material evidence of reduced or deferred rents to date.

We expect up to a 15% decline in container volumes over 2020, and a significant impact on dry and liquid bulk volumes. As it takes several weeks for ships to travel from the Asia-Pacific region to Europe, we think the lockdown in China in the first quarter of 2020 and the resulting supply chain disruption will affect the Port’s revenues in the second quarter of 2020. The impact on throughput will be aggravated by the lockdown measures in most European countries, which means lower demand for goods. We believe that a sluggish rebound of the economy as lockdown measures are gradually lifted will continue to affect the Port’s performance in the third quarter, and that a modest recovery is only possible from the fourth quarter of 2020. We expect a swifter recovery for ports in 2021 than for airports and heavy traffic on the toll roads, but the pace of the recovery depends on the fiscal and monetary support that European governments provide to their economies

It is more difficult to predict the volumes of liquid bulk due to the unprecedented nature of the situation, including a price war; low oil prices compounding the need to store oil; and a sharp drop in demand for bunker and jet fuels. We think that as land and seaborne storage near their limits, the volumes of oil trade will fall and some refineries will shut down, thereby reducing volumes for the year. Furthermore, we forecast about a 30% drop in the supply of steel and iron ore due to shrinking industrial production and overcapacity in Europe, although the actual drop could be lower if governments provide stimulus packages to kick-start the economy after the virus is contained.

Source: S&P Global Ratings