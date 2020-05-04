Dutch Port of Rotterdam Assigned ‘A-1+’ Short-Term Rating

S&P Global Ratings has assigned Dutch Port of Rotterdam an ‘A-1+’ short-term rating. Havenbedrijf Rotterdam (the Port of Rotterdam, or the Port) benefits from an excellent competitive position and good earnings visibility, thanks to the diversity of its cargo and customers, its strategic location, and its long-term contractual revenues.

As measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic are causing supply chain disruption and demand contraction globally, S&P expects all segments from which the Port derives its revenue to see an effect. However, the Port’s strong balance sheet and sufficient liquidity should help it absorb the adverse impact of the pandemic under S&P’s base case.

The rating reflects the Port’s very low volatility of throughput and cash flow over economic cycles. As the largest port in Europe and 10th biggest in the world, the Port of Rotterdam has an excellent competitive position. It is strategically located in the heart of Europe’s industrialized, highly populated triangle comprising the German Ruhr district, Paris, and London, with a network of intermodal transport connections. Although it is in the Netherlands, it serves the north-western European population, comprising about 350 million people. Trans-shipment, which tends to be more volatile than cargo shipped directly to their final destination, represents only about 15% of volumes through the Port. The Port offers access straight from the open sea, with superior facilities including waterways and quays up to 23 meters deep, which are able to accommodate the world’s largest vessels.

However, the Port is exposed to the structural decline of trade volumes globally, the increasing bargaining power and cost focus of shipping lines alliances, and the ongoing consolidation in the transport infrastructure sector. In common with most ports in Europe, the Port does not benefit from any economic regulation and its volumes could fall steeply if there were a global slowdown in trade.

Source: S&P Global Ratings