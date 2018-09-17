Duuri Oy appoints GAC Hong Kong as Far East supply chain partner

Finnish interior detailing and finishing products specialist Duuri Oy has appointed GAC Hong Kong as its supply chain partner in the Far East, handling the full spectrum of logistics.

GAC Hong Kong handles full container shipments coming in for Helsinki from Foshan, China via Nansha port in Guangzhou, and from Penang, Malaysia, as well as LCL shipments from Ningbo, China and occasional material imports from Germany to Duuri Oy’s Foshan suppliers.

“We work closely with our sister companies in China and Malaysia for shipments coming in from their countries, liaise with the suppliers on cargo readiness, negotiate the best rates, arrange vessel bookings and finally work with our counterparts in Finland to arrange the deliveries to our customers in Helsinki,” says GAC Hong Kong’s Commercial Manager – Logistics, Iiro Mikkola.

Duuri Oy saves time, effort and money whilst enjoying the peace of mind that comes from constant status updates from GAC Hong Kong acting as its single contact point for all Far East supply chain related matters including communication, operation and payments.

“It is important to have a logistics partner who can monitor all our cargo movements and keep us updated at every step of the supply chain. This mode of operation enables us to cut out a chain of middlemen in supply chain management and deal direct with GAC for everything from logistics follow-up to billing,” says Duuri Oy’s Purchasing and Logistics Manager Jari Plattonen.

