Dwell fee to remain on hold for Long Beach, Los Angeles

The San Pedro Bay ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles announced today they will delay consideration of the “Container Dwell Fee” for another week, until April 29.

Since the program was announced on Oct. 25, the two ports have seen a combined decline of 49% in aging cargo on the docks.

The executive directors of both ports will reassess fee implementation after monitoring data over the next week. Fee implementation has been postponed by both ports since the start of the program.

Under the temporary policy, ocean carriers can be charged for each import container dwelling nine days or more at the terminal. Currently, no date has been set to start the count with respect to container dwell time.

The ports plan to charge ocean carriers $100 per container, increasing in $100 increments per container per day until the container leaves the terminal.

Any fees collected from dwelling cargo will be reinvested for programs designed to enhance efficiency, accelerate cargo velocity and address congestion impacts.

The policy was developed in coordination with the Biden-Harris Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force, U.S. Department of Transportation and multiple supply chain stakeholders.

Last week, the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners approved a second temporary order to extend the fee. Meanwhile, the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners on Monday will consider extending the authorization for the fee until July 28. The program otherwise is due to expire on April 29.

Source: Port of Long Beach