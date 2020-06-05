Dynagas LNG Partners LP Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, an owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, announced its results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Quarter Highlights:

Net income and earnings per common unit of $7.0 million and $0.11, respectively;

Adjusted Net Income(1) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $7.1 million and $23.7 million, respectively;

99.0% fleet utilization; and

Cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit on its Series A Preferred Units (NYSE: “DLNG PR A”) for the period from November 12, 2019 to February 11, 2020 and $0.546875 per unit on the Series B Preferred Units (NYSE: “DLNG PR B”) for the period from November 22, 2019 to February 21, 2020.

Subsequent Events:

Declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.5625 on the Series A Preferred Units for the period from February 12, 2020 to May 11, 2020, which was paid on May 12, 2020;

Declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.546875 on the Series B Preferred Units for the period from February 22, 2020 to May 21, 2020, which was paid on May 22, 2020; and

Entered into a floating to fixed interest rate swap transaction effective from June 29, 2020, which provides a fixed 3 month LIBOR rate of 0.41%, resulting in a fixed effective interest rate cost of 3.41% (including margin) based on notional values that reflect the amortization schedule of 100% of the Partnership’s debt outstanding under its $675.0 million senior secured term loan, (the “$675.0 Million Credit Facility”), until the $675.0 Million Credit Facility matures in September 2024.

(1) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized measures under U.S. GAAP. Please refer to Appendix B of this press release for the definitions and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and other related information.

CEO Commentary:

We are pleased to report the results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Each of our six LNG carriers are operating under their respective term charters with international gas producers with an average remaining contract term of 8.3 years. The earliest contracted re-delivery date for our six LNG carriers is in the third quarter of 2021 (the Arctic Aurora), with the next carrier (the Clean Energy) becoming available for re-chartering at the earliest in the first quarter of 2026.

For the first quarter of 2020, we reported Net Income of $7.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of about $23.7 million, which is in line with our previous estimates.

Despite the operational challenges the industry is facing with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak, we are pleased to report revenues in line with the fourth quarter of 2019 and net income increasing by 26% primarily as a result of lower interest expense. The current impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has been operationally manageable due to our manager’s effective COVID-19 response plan which has been successfully implemented with the support of our seafarers, charterers and employees which we are grateful for.

Pursuant to our general objective to manage the cost of debt and reduce debt over time, we have made use of the current historically low interest rate environment and entered into a floating to fixed interest rate swap transaction effective from June 29, 2020 until the existing $675.0 Million Credit Facility expires in 2024. The swap provides for a fixed 3-month LIBOR rate of 0.41% and an effective interest rate cost of 3.41% (including margin) applicable for notional amounts matching the full amount and period of our outstanding debt.

This is a key development in the execution of our strategic plan as it de-risks our exposure to interest rate volatility while securing a low cost of debt until 2024.

Going forward, we intend to continue to deleverage our balance sheet and generate cash so as to build equity over time. This will enhance our position for future growth initiatives.

Source: Dynagas LNG Partners