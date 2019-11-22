Dynagas LNG Partners LP Reports Third Quarter Net Loss of $4.7 Million

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, an owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, yesterday announced its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Quarter Highlights:

• Closed a new $675 million Senior Secured Term Loan (the “Credit Facility”) which together with cash on hand was used to refinance all of the Partnership’s existing indebtedness under the Term Loan B (defined below) and the Notes (defined below);

• The full amount under the Credit Facility was drawn on September 25, 2019 and the Partnership’s $480 million Senior Secured Term Loan (the “Term Loan B”) due in May 2023 was repaid in full on the same day with a portion of the borrowings under the Credit Facility;

• Pursuant to the requirements of the Credit Facility, distributions on common units have been suspended until the Credit Facility is repaid;

• Net Loss of $4.7 million after accounting for a $7.5 million one-time non-cash write off from the accelerated amortization of deferred loan fees due to the early prepayment of the Term Loan B;

• Total cash of $317.6 million (including $300 million of restricted cash of which $250 million was earmarked for the repayment of the Notes (defined below)) and available liquidity of $47.6 million as of September 30, 2019, including available borrowings of up to $30.0 million under the $30 Million Revolving Credit Facility (defined below);

• Adjusted Net Income(1) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $2.8 million and $23.8 million, respectively;

• Distributable Cash Flow(1) of $7.0 million;

• 99% fleet utilization;

• The Lena River was delivered into its multi-year charter with Yamal on July 1, 2019; and

• Paid cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit on its Series A Preferred Units (NYSE: “DLNG PR A”) for the period from May 12, 2019 to August 11, 2019 and $0.546875 per unit on the Series B Preferred Units (NYSE: “DLNG PR B”) for the period from May 22, 2019 to August 21, 2019.

Subsequent Events:

• Declared in October 2019 a quarterly cash distribution of $0.5625 on the Series A Preferred Unit for the period from August 12, 2019 to November 11, 2019, which was paid on or about November 12, 2019;

• Declared in October 2019 a quarterly cash distribution of $0.546875 on the Series B Preferred Units for the period from August 22, 2019 to November 21, 2019, payable on or about November 22, 2019; and

• The $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.25% senior unsecured notes (the “Notes”) was fully repaid at its maturity on October 30, 2019.

(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per common unit, Distributable Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized measures under U.S. GAAP. Please refer to Appendix B of this press release for the definitions and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and other related information.

CEO Commentary:

“We are pleased to report the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“Our underlying charter business remains healthy. Upon the commencement of the employment of the Lena River under its new multi-year charter on July 01, 2019, each of our six LNG carriers are now fully delivered and operating under their respective term charters with international gas producers with an average remaining contract term of 8.9 years. The earliest possible re-chartering availability is in the third quarter of 2021, which is the earliest contracted re-delivery date for one of our six LNG carriers with the next carrier becoming available at the earliest in the first quarter of 2026.

“The fleet performed well during the quarter with a utilization of 99%. The Partnership reported a Net Loss of $4.7 million after accounting for a $7.5 million one time non cash write off from the accelerated amortization of the deferred loan fees due to the early prepayment of the Term Loan B. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $2.8 million and $23.8 million, respectively.

“On September 25, 2019, the Partnership closed a syndicated $675 million senior secured term loan, or the Credit Facility, which together with cash on hand was used to repay in full all of the Partnership’s existing debt under the Term Loan B and the Notes. The reported Adjusted EBITDA of $23.8 million for the quarter is in line with the Partnership’s previous estimate of an annualized EBITDA of $95.0 million, which assumed that all of the Partnerships’s vessels had been delivered pursuant to their respective long term charters, including the Lena River.

“As noted above, the Partnership has in place long term charter contracts with international energy companies for each of its vessels that generates cash flows that may be used towards the increased amortization requirements of the Credit Facility, which builds equity value over time.

“As a result of the Partnership’s new financial profile, which is intended to deleverage its debt over time, the Partnership expects to be better positioned for future growth initiatives as we expect global LNG markets to continue their robust development.”

Debt Refinancing:

On September 18, 2019, the Partnership entered into the Credit Facility, a 5-year syndicated $675 million senior secured term loan, with leading international banks for the purpose of refinancing the Partnership’s total outstanding indebtedness under the Term Loan B and the Notes. All amounts under the Credit Facility were drawn on September 25, 2019 and $470.4 million was used to repay the Partnership’s outstanding principal of its Term Loan B on the same day. As explained above under “Subsequent Events”, the remaining amounts drawn, together with cash on hand, were used to repay the $250 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes at their maturity on October 30, 2019.

The Credit Facility is repayable over five years in 20 consecutive quarterly installments (plus a balloon payment in year five) based on a 14 year amortization profile and has a margin of LIBOR plus 300 basis points which represents a reduction of 33% in the margin above LIBOR compared to the Partnership’s Term Loan B. The terms of the Credit Facility include, among others, financial covenants providing for the maintenance of maximum leverage ratios and minimum liquidity covenants, including the requirement for the Partnership to maintain a minimum cash balance of $50 million throughout the life of the Credit Facility in a restricted collateral account.

Under the terms of the Credit Facility, the Partnership is restricted from paying distributions to its common unit-holders while borrowings are outstanding under the Credit Facility. Scheduled distributions to the preferred unit-holders under the Partnership’s Series A Preferred Units and Series B Preferred Units are not be restricted provided there is no event of default while the Credit Facility remains outstanding.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 Financial Results

The Net Loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $4.7 million as compared to a Net Loss of $0.7 million in the corresponding period of 2018, which represents an increase of $4.0 million, or 571.4%. The Net Loss for the current quarter includes a $7.5 million one-time non-cash write-off expense from the accelerated amortization of the deferred loan fees as a result of the early prepayment of the Term Loan B facility.

Adjusted Net Income and Distributable Cash Flow for the quarter were $2.8 million and $7.0 million, respectively, compared to $3.3 million and $7.5 million, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2018, which represents a net decrease of $0.5 million in both, or 15.2% and 6.7%, respectively, mainly due to increased financing expenses. Adjusted EBITDA quarter on quarter increased by $0.3 million as explained further below.

Voyage revenues for the quarter were $34.4 million as compared to $31.3 million for the corresponding period of 2018, which represents an increase of $3.1 million. Excluding Amortization of fair value of acquired time charters and Amortization of deferred revenue, voyage revenues quarter on quarter increased by $1.5 million, mainly as a result of:

(i) the increase of the voyage revenues earned on the Clean Energy in the third quarter of 2019, which was delivered to its eight-year charter party with Gazprom Marketing and Trading Singapore Pte Ltd (“Gazprom”) in the middle of July 2018. Prior to the delivery to Gazprom, the vessel had been trading in the spot market at a lower charter rate for the corresponding period in the third quarter of 2018; and

(ii) the higher revenues earned on the Yenisei River in the third quarter of 2019, as the vessel had its scheduled dry-dock, special survey and no revenues earned for the corresponding period in the third quarter of 2018;

The increase in voyage revenues was partially offset by the lower revenues earned on the Arctic Aurora, which in August 2018, rolled-over into its new charter with Equinor ASA, formerly Statoil ASA (“Equinor”) at a lower charter rate compared to its prior contract.

The Partnership reported average daily hire gross of commissions(1) of approximately $62,200 per day per vessel in the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to approximately $59,800 per day per vessel in the corresponding period of 2018. During the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, the Partnership’s vessels operated at 99% utilization.

Vessel operating expenses were $7.5 million, which corresponds to a daily rate per vessel of $13,531 in the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $6.4 million, or a daily rate per vessel of $11,632 in the corresponding period of 2018. This increase is mainly attributable to the increased crewing and technical expenditures on certain of the Partnership’s vessels in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to the corresponding quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $23.8 million, as compared to $23.5 million for the corresponding period of 2018. The increase of $0.3 million, or 1.3%, was mainly due to the net effect of the increase in the revenues and increase in the vessel’s operating expenses as explained above.

Interest and finance costs were $21.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2018, which represents an increase of $8.6 million, or 67.2%. This increase is attributed to:

(i) the $7.5 million deferred loan fees accelerated amortization associated with the refinancing of the Term Loan B;

(ii) higher weighted average interest as compared to the corresponding period of 2018; and

(iii) commitment fees and other expenses incurred in connection with the Credit Facility and the refinancing of the Term Loan B.

(1) Average daily hire gross of commissions represents voyage revenue excluding the non-cash time charter deferred revenue amortization and amortization of prepaid charter revenue, divided by the Available Days in the Partnership’s fleet as described in Appendix B.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, the Partnership reported a Loss per common unit and Adjusted Earnings per common unit, basic and diluted, of $0.21 and nil, respectively, after taking into account the Series A Preferred Units’ interest and the Series B Preferred Units’ interest on the Partnership’s net income/Adjusted Net Income. Loss per common unit and Adjusted Loss per common unit, basic and diluted, are calculated on the basis of a weighted average number of 35,490,000 common units outstanding during the period and in the case of Adjusted Loss per common unit after reflecting the impact of the non-cash items presented in Appendix B of this press release.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per common unit are not recognized measures under U.S. GAAP. Please refer to Appendix B of this press release for the definitions and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Amounts relating to variations in period–on–period comparisons shown in this section are derived from the condensed financials presented below.

Liquidity/ Financing/ Cash Flow Coverage

During the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Partnership generated net cash from operating activities of $13.6 million as compared to $13.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018, which represents an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.7%.

As of September 30, 2019, the Partnership reported total cash of $317.6 million (including $300 million of restricted cash of which $250 million was earmarked for the repayment of the Notes) and a working capital deficit of $45.8 million (as of December 31, 2018 working capital deficit: $159.8 million).

Total Partnership’s outstanding indebtedness as of September 30, 2019 was $925.0 million (gross of unamortized deferred loan fees), which includes the amount of $675.0 million under its Credit Facility and the Notes which were repaid in full on October 30, 2019.

As of September 30, 2019, the Partnership had unused availability of $30.0 million under its interest free $30 million revolving credit facility with its Sponsor (the “$30 Million Revolving Credit Facility”), which was extended on November 14, 2018, and is available to the Partnership at any time until November 2023. The $30 Million Revolving Credit Facility remains available in its entirety as of the date of this release.

Vessel Employment

As of November 21, 2019, the Partnership had estimated contracted time charter coverage(1) for 100% of its fleet estimated Available Days (as defined in Appendix B) for 2019, 100% of its fleet estimated Available Days for 2020 and 92% of its fleet estimated Available Days for 2021.

As of the same date, the Partnership’s contracted revenue backlog estimate(2)(3) was $1.29 billion, with an average remaining contract term of 8.9 years.

(1) Time charter coverage for the Partnership’s fleet is calculated by dividing the fleet contracted days on the basis of the earliest estimated delivery and redelivery dates prescribed in the Partnership’s current time charter contracts, net of scheduled class survey repairs by the number of expected Available Days during that period.

(2) The Partnership calculates its estimated contracted revenue backlog by multiplying the contractual daily hire rate by the expected number of days committed under the contracts (assuming earliest delivery and redelivery and excluding options to extend), assuming full utilization. The actual amount of revenues earned and the actual periods during which revenues are earned may differ from the amounts and periods disclosed due to, for example, dry-docking and/or special survey downtime, maintenance projects, off-hire downtime and other factors that result in lower revenues than the Partnership’s average contract backlog per day.

(3) $0.17 billion of the revenue backlog estimate relates to the estimated portion of the hire contained in certain time charter contracts with Yamal which represents the operating expenses of the respective vessels and is subject to yearly adjustments on the basis of the actual operating costs incurred within each year. The actual amount of revenues earned in respect of such variable hire rate may therefore differ from the amounts included in the revenue backlog estimate due to the yearly variations in the respective vessels’ operating costs.

Source: Dynagas LNG Partners