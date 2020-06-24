Dynamic Positioning Failure Mode Effects Analysis Assurance Framework Risk-based Guidance

The Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) is pleased to announce the publication of the Dynamic Positioning (DP) Failure Mode Effects Analysis Assurance Framework Risk-based Guidance (First Edition) information paper.

Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA) is a tool used by reliability engineers throughout the design process. Codes, standards and practices require single fault tolerance of dynamically positioned vessels to be documented in a FMEA. This information paper on the Assurance Requirements for FMEAs was a broad industry collaboration and will improve safety in the industry. It provides a:

Methodology to drive transparency in the identification of vulnerabilities.

Common format for pertinent information to be presented.

Means to align the spectrum of diverse stakeholders Vessel Technical Operators, Independent 3rd party providers and verifiers of DP FMEAs, Classification Societies, and OCIMF Member Marine Assurance and Vetting end users.

OCIMF Director Rob Drysdale said, “This paper aims to improve safety by addressing the assurance of DP FMEA quality by requiring identified pertinent information to be presented in a prescribed format. It is expected to be used to strengthen and streamline the DP sections of OCIMF’s Offshore Vessel Inspection Database (OVID)/Offshore Vessel Management Self-Assessment (OVMSA) process, including training of assurance providers.”

Source: OCIMF