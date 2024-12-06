E-bikes are a greener alternative but terminal operators beware

Ports, terminals, and logistics facilities are typically designed to accommodate large vehicles and cargo handling equipment. The introduction of smaller, more vulnerable road users like e-bikes and e-scooters presents unique challenges. These vehicles are less visible, making traffic management and the prevention of human-machine collisions much more difficult. Typically, terminal traffic layouts and pavement conditions, are designed for large vehicles and plant, not for smaller, more vulnerable battery-powered personal vehicles

Cargo handling insurance specialist TT Club has long-standing experience of such terminal risks, TT’s Risk Assessment Manager Neil Dalus comments on the question of paved surfaces in particular. “Designed to withstand high volumes and heavy loads, the terminal surfaces often suffer significant wear and tear, resulting in uneven road conditions. For smaller wheeled battery electric vehicles, these conditions can be hazardous. Traversing rail crossing points, especially when wet, and encountering spills of cargo or oils further increase the risk of accidents. Two-wheeled vehicles, being inherently less stable than four-wheeled vehicles, are particularly susceptible to these hazards,” he highlights, emphasizing the need for operators to take care in introducing their use.

As the use of electric personal vehicles blurs the lines between different user groups within a facility, such as pedestrians, plant and handling equipment operations, TT recommends additional terminal traffic safety planning. This should include consideration of licensing, training, and personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements.

Additionally, charging and maintenance of these vehicles can also present significant challenges. Emerging data indicates a higher risk of fire during the charging process, necessitating thorough due diligence in procurement of vehicles and their charging points. Proper fire risk assessments for the location of charging points is essential to mitigate these risks.

Dalus concludes, “While battery-powered personal transport vehicles offer significant benefits in terms of decarbonisation and cost-effectiveness, their integration into ports, terminals, and other logistics facilities however requires careful planning and consideration of risk. Addressing these issues will be crucial to achieving a balance between innovation and safety in the ongoing and rapidly developing drive to achieve a cleaner working environment in the cargo handling industry.”

Source: TT Club