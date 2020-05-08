E-closing for the “Cape Beira” tanker sale

The 40,000 dwt tanker, “Cape Beira” is among the first tanker vessels purchased “remotely”: the e-closing for the sale of this ship that now flies the Sea World Management of Montecarlo flag and is owned on behalf of international investors, took place entirely via video conference, with the online release, in real time, of all documentation including the exchange of guarantees, payments and confirmation.

Covid 19 procedures burst into the world of shipping, changing one of the most delicate moments in the life of a ship, the transaction for the change of ownership. Through the Zoom system, the seller (from Singapore), the buyer (in the Principality of Monaco), the buyer’s bank in Switzerland, that of the seller in Hamburg, have been connected with the attorneys of the buyer in Genoa (Marco Manzone partner of Dardani studio legale) and the attorneys of the sellers in Singapore (Allen&Gledhill).

The ship has been handed over in Gibraltar, renamed “Rolls I” and is now managed by Sea World Management, that time chartered it for a year with an option for a second year and with prevalent operations in Med and Northern Europe regions.

Sea World Management which is led by Roberto Corvetta, in light of the ongoing growth of the business on the three types of ships it manages, (handysize tankers, drybulks and cable laying vessels), has just further strengthened its team in Montecarlo.

Source: Sea World Management